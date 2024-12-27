Wouldn't take this post by Prates as anywhere close to confirmation of the fight happening. I think JDM or Brady deserve the Edwards fight much more than he does.
If the goal by the UFC was just to get Prates to a title asap then yeah a win over Leon Edwards would do it, but it's a little too much fast tracking similar to them getting Darren Till his title shot at welterweight. Why rush to get him to the top so fast? Prates grappling has barely been tested, I think there's a good chance he would get completely manhandled if he fought Belal Muhammad any time soon.
Could still put Prates on something of a fast track, 2 wins away from a title shot. I'd like to see him face someone like Geoff Neal next. Colby would be a logical next opponent for him but there's no way he would take that fight lol.
Edwards is not afraid to implement a heavy wrestle fuck gameplan and prates is very largely untested in that area of MMA. I would favor Edwards, but if for whatever reason Edwards just tries to kickbox, I could see prates putting him away.