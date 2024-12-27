Elegant said: Huge respect to Leon for being the sacrifice for Carlos to jump into title contention, someone had to do it Click to expand...

Wouldn't take this post by Prates as anywhere close to confirmation of the fight happening. I think JDM or Brady deserve the Edwards fight much more than he does.If the goal by the UFC was just to get Prates to a title asap then yeah a win over Leon Edwards would do it, but it's a little too much fast tracking similar to them getting Darren Till his title shot at welterweight. Why rush to get him to the top so fast? Prates grappling has barely been tested, I think there's a good chance he would get completely manhandled if he fought Belal Muhammad any time soon.Could still put Prates on something of a fast track, 2 wins away from a title shot. I'd like to see him face someone like Geoff Neal next. Colby would be a logical next opponent for him but there's no way he would take that fight lol.