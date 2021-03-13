The extent of the blatant and brutal attack on democracy purported by right wing extremists during the capitol riot becomes more and more apparent as time passes. These guys assaulted cops. I thought the right was all about police and law and order? I guess not when the police are defending democracy and standing against fake election fraud.The capitol disgrace and and will taint the right forever in this country. I would not be surprised if the Republican party, which has won 1 presidential election popular vote since 1988, never wins another presidency. They have gone too far.A group of rioters ganged up on a cop, beat him unconscious and stole his badge. One of these right wing idiots proceeded to bury the badge in his backyard. Disgusting."Authorities on Friday arrested a man accused of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan police officer Mike Fanone, who was allegedly beaten and tased by a mob of rioters during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Charging documents say Thomas Sibick ripped Fanone's badge and radio off his uniform during the assault on the west front steps, and subsequently buried the badge in his back yard.Prosecutors allege Sibick, of Buffalo, New York, assaulted Fanone when he ripped off the badge and radio. The assault allegedly occurred while Fanone was being beaten and tased by a group of rioters who had pulled him out of the police line.As a result of the violence, Officer Fanone lost consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized for his injuries, which likely included a concussion and injuries from the taser, court documents said. Sibick is not accused of beating or tasing Fanone."