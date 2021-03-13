Law Capitol Rioter Megathread

RidenWitBiden

RidenWitBiden

Banned
Banned
Joined
Feb 21, 2021
Messages
849
Reaction score
883
The extent of the blatant and brutal attack on democracy purported by right wing extremists during the capitol riot becomes more and more apparent as time passes. These guys assaulted cops. I thought the right was all about police and law and order? I guess not when the police are defending democracy and standing against fake election fraud.

The capitol disgrace and and will taint the right forever in this country. I would not be surprised if the Republican party, which has won 1 presidential election popular vote since 1988, never wins another presidency. They have gone too far.

A group of rioters ganged up on a cop, beat him unconscious and stole his badge. One of these right wing idiots proceeded to bury the badge in his backyard. Disgusting.

"Authorities on Friday arrested a man accused of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan police officer Mike Fanone, who was allegedly beaten and tased by a mob of rioters during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Charging documents say Thomas Sibick ripped Fanone's badge and radio off his uniform during the assault on the west front steps, and subsequently buried the badge in his back yard.

Prosecutors allege Sibick, of Buffalo, New York, assaulted Fanone when he ripped off the badge and radio. The assault allegedly occurred while Fanone was being beaten and tased by a group of rioters who had pulled him out of the police line.

As a result of the violence, Officer Fanone lost consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized for his injuries, which likely included a concussion and injuries from the taser, court documents said. Sibick is not accused of beating or tasing Fanone."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-thomas-sibick-assaulting-officer-bury-badge-backyard/
 
It's forever.

The history of that incident will be very unflattering to some people.
 
Too bad TS didn't have this troll account a couple months ago when this was breaking news.


The left is so obsessed with this...

Did I do that right?
 
whaleshark said:
What’s the score now of Police assaulted or killed by MAGA vs Police by BLM?
Click to expand...
There has certainly been more right wing violence than left wing overall. If you count hate crimes, etc. Waaaaaay more right wing.
 
RidenWitBiden said:
The extent of the blatant and brutal attack on democracy purported by right wing extremists during the capitol riot becomes more and more apparent as time passes. These guys assaulted cops. I thought the right was all about police and law and order? I guess not when the police are defending democracy and standing against fake election fraud.

The capitol disgrace and and will taint the right forever in this country. I would not be surprised if the Republican party, which has won 1 presidential election popular vote since 1988, never wins another presidency. They have gone too far.

A group of rioters ganged up on a cop, beat him unconscious and stole his badge. One of these right wing idiots proceeded to bury the badge in his backyard. Disgusting.

"Authorities on Friday arrested a man accused of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan police officer Mike Fanone, who was allegedly beaten and tased by a mob of rioters during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Charging documents say Thomas Sibick ripped Fanone's badge and radio off his uniform during the assault on the west front steps, and subsequently buried the badge in his back yard.

Prosecutors allege Sibick, of Buffalo, New York, assaulted Fanone when he ripped off the badge and radio. The assault allegedly occurred while Fanone was being beaten and tased by a group of rioters who had pulled him out of the police line.

As a result of the violence, Officer Fanone lost consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized for his injuries, which likely included a concussion and injuries from the taser, court documents said. Sibick is not accused of beating or tasing Fanone."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-thomas-sibick-assaulting-officer-bury-badge-backyard/
Click to expand...

I blame you personally for all of it.
 
I was always under the impression (from movies) that a cop losing a badge or gun was super-shameful to them.

I wonder if he got his badge back.
 
RidenWitBiden said:
The extent of the blatant and brutal attack on democracy purported by right wing extremists during the capitol riot becomes more and more apparent as time passes. These guys assaulted cops. I thought the right was all about police and law and order? I guess not when the police are defending democracy and standing against fake election fraud.

The capitol disgrace and and will taint the right forever in this country. I would not be surprised if the Republican party, which has won 1 presidential election popular vote since 1988, never wins another presidency. They have gone too far.

A group of rioters ganged up on a cop, beat him unconscious and stole his badge. One of these right wing idiots proceeded to bury the badge in his backyard. Disgusting.

"Authorities on Friday arrested a man accused of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan police officer Mike Fanone, who was allegedly beaten and tased by a mob of rioters during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Charging documents say Thomas Sibick ripped Fanone's badge and radio off his uniform during the assault on the west front steps, and subsequently buried the badge in his back yard.

Prosecutors allege Sibick, of Buffalo, New York, assaulted Fanone when he ripped off the badge and radio. The assault allegedly occurred while Fanone was being beaten and tased by a group of rioters who had pulled him out of the police line.

As a result of the violence, Officer Fanone lost consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized for his injuries, which likely included a concussion and injuries from the taser, court documents said. Sibick is not accused of beating or tasing Fanone."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/capitol-riot-thomas-sibick-assaulting-officer-bury-badge-backyard/
Click to expand...


I don't want to be captain obvious, but damn if a lot of these rioters weren't northerners from blue states.
 
RidenWitBiden said:
Right wingers post a thread every time antifa or BLM does anything. Why does it anger you when I post a thread showing your side committing heinous acts?
Click to expand...

So one incident from the Capital Protest on 1/6 deserves the same amount of attention as 8 months of rioting, looting, burning down buildings, and assaulting/murdering people across the country?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Orgasmo
Social January 6 Capitol Hill Cop to Run for Congress on Democrat Ticket
Replies
5
Views
191
Orgasmo
Orgasmo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,273
Messages
54,991,553
Members
174,539
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top