Canelo

wolfss

wolfss

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 26, 2013
Messages
3,720
Reaction score
1,594
I made the mistake of switching to this fight instead of watching Lopez versus Ortega in the UFC. What a trash fight.
 
wolfss said:
I made the mistake of switching to this fight instead of watching Lopez versus Ortega in the UFC. What a trash fight.
Click to expand...
I made the mistake of looking to see what this topic was about instead of literally any other thread. What a trash post.
 
wolfss said:
I made the mistake of switching to this fight instead of watching Lopez versus Ortega in the UFC. What a trash fight.
Click to expand...
You chose to watch the tail end of a generational fighter instead of two guys no ones ever heard of.
You did the right thing.
 
Mujeriego said:
You chose to watch the tail end of a generational fighter instead of two guys no ones ever heard of.
You did the right thing.
Click to expand...

Ortega is a human punching bag. I don't really care for those rockem sockem type of MMA fights. But I thoroughly enjoyed the main even with Merab beating this piss out of the treasure troll.

If Canelo was fighting someone with designs to be remotely competitive, instead of just mean-mugging at the end of every round, it's boxing all day. But with boxing up to its usual fuckery, I actually prefer a solid UFC main event.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,449
Messages
56,198,170
Members
175,104
Latest member
Fernano_Vieira

Share this page

Back
Top