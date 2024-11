StopDucking said: So Canelo wants a middleweight next.



It’s not surprising of course, since Canelo is a coward who only takes mismatches.



What’s frustrating is the amount of people who still drink the Kool-Aid about this glorified bum, thinking he would ever fight Beterbiev or Benavidez. It’s obviously never gonna happen. Click to expand...

He already fought Bivol who some fans think stood toe to toe with and BEAT Beterbiev and and most think same Bivol would destroy Benavidez. The fact that you just called a guaranteed HoFer a coward when he already manned up and fought the equivalent of who you say he won’t. And considering he was clearly outgunned he still gave a fair account of himself. I’m annoyed he won’t fight Benavidez either, but that’s in part because Morrell is gonna ruin that narrative in early 2025, oh well