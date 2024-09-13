Opinion Canadian military admits new sleeping bags are not suited to Canadian winters

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
6,664
Reaction score
8,274
Chris Michael

iiXv6iXnugUeb9Px6UGLSC-320-80.jpg

Soldiers who used bags, which cost army C$34.8m, reportedly found ‘several critical issues … related to lack of warmth’

The Canadian military has admitted that new sleeping bags issued to troops last year were not suited to “typical Canadian winter conditions”.

According to a briefing note obtained by the CBC, the army issued the new sleeping bags in the autumn of last year in Alberta, where several hundred troops were preparing for a joint Canada-US exercise in Alaska.


Soldiers who used the bags reportedly found “several critical issues … related to lack of warmth”, according to the 5 December 2023 note. In temperatures ranging from 5C (41F) to -20C (-4F), troops reported being cold in the sleeping bags overnight, even when they heated their tents with stoves.

The official who authored the note concluded that the bags were “better suited for use in weather conditions that are characteristic of late spring to early fall”. It recommended loaning the troops some of the army’s original Arctic sleeping bags, which were first acquired in 1965.

p-SzdLlsmiu5bP64Nd9vKMCRGurdmQ3VR3T9SABHhC_W3QZZbyiqgklPyXdV9uJNvXArYca-ztfknFk1STRmjYObNAZos054JsSCeQZKRPLos5A

The defence department spent more than C$34.8m (US$25.6m) on the new sleeping bags to replace those original Arctic bags.

In a statement to the CBC, it declined to answer what cold-weather testing had been done before the purchase, saying only that the bags had been “chosen following a rigorous competitive process” and that the “technical requirements used to make the selection included insulation value, weight of the bags and the packing volume”.

It added that it still considers the new bags suitable for most uses – but now additionally aims to buy new sleeping bags that are adapted for winter in the far north and the Arctic.

“I wonder if they should have just gone to Canadian Tire,” Rob Huebert of the University of Calgary, an expert in Arctic military affairs, told CBC, referencing a popular retail company.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/13/canada-military-sleeping-bags
 
Canadians in real life are very competent about stuff what is - 30 C° not alone - 20 C° ( then peace of cake ) and they really might be very tough and durable specimens.

Maybe clerks had some mistakes in papers ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International US military operations across the Sahel are at risk after Niger ends cooperation
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,147
Messages
56,178,957
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top