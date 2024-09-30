I've seen some anxiety online recently about how more and more people, especially the current generation coming up, are unable to read at the expected level. Like 19% of adults in the USA are illiterate, meaning that they can't get the meaning of a text correctly.



Do you think this is right? I can image that 19% of adults will decide to not read a text, because they are bored and don't feel like it, but actually illiterate? I doubt it. They are just failing literacy tests because they would fail any test where they weren't being paid to pass.



For example, imagine I start a thread on Sherdog and the title is, "I HATED the Rings of Power," but in the post, I say that I "hated" it because it was so good it used up my whole weekend as a binge watched it, and I can't wait for another season. What percentage of people will post a nuanced take on why the show is so bad, or respond to the initial post assuming I really hated it? 20% 30% more? Well, those are the people that would fail a literacy test. Non reading pieces of shit. But they aren't that stupid. They just aren't reading on purpose.



And when people say that a person isn't reading at grade level, for example, reading at 6th grade when a senior at high school, what does that mean? I recently tried to find some of these 12th grade reading level books and they are just normal drivel. A lot of old books and memoirs and shit. Strings of anecdotes for which a summary can convey the whole meaning and plot. That people aren't engaging with this material is no mystery. Someone likes it, so they decided it was important, but is it really? I think it is just out of style.