Submeta is on a whole other level



immense database of techniques and with the details and structure of any BJJ fanatics DVD



I'm a huge BJJ instructional consumer, being the sucker that always fall for the new DVD coming up. But now with submeta I have the same feeling but the new stuff is included in my monthly subscription



Best place for leglocks, by far the most complete and up to date material. Way better than Danaher's Enter the system Leg locks. He covers, every major positions and entries, he covers defense and good breaking mechanics. A very complete ankle lock and Aoki lock instructional also.



For no gi guard passing it's also unbelievably good, knee cuts, leg drags and a very complete bodylock system



For guard, Lachlan is world renowned for it also, you have is half guard, K guard, open guard...



Is details on mount armbars are amazing



And it's always getting new stuff added on





I sound like a cheerleader but, more people need to know about this product