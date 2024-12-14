Crime Can You Beat Someone Up For Breaking Into Your House?

Milwaukee firefighter, brother charged with beating accused burglar

The district attorney's office has now charged the man who was beaten with burglary – and he has a history of breaking into homes.
Two men have been charged with beating up a burglar who broke into their home and stood over them while they slept. This seems like woke DA bullshit. The burglar, who has been charged with felony burglary, has a rap sheet a mile long with other burglary convictions.

That being said

They did chase him out of the house, beat him with a bat, and drag him back into the house to beat him further but, FAFO, right guys?
 
It's the dragging him back to beat him further that'll cost them. It's excessive but honestly I'd probably do something similar.
 
They were sleeping together?

In a righteous state they could have shot him dead in the home and been fine. However, even in those states I think you catch charges for chasing, beating, dragging, and further beating.
 
I'm glad they did it but I guess each state draws a line somewhere and they crossed theirs.

Lucky they weren't in canada
 
Eh, not sure what you're on about. You definitely do not have a right to chase down someone who is fleeing to drag them somewhere and beat then until you're satisfied.
 
The guy was just released last month for a previous burglary sentence. Maybe he should have been locked up longer and wouldn't have gotten his ass beat. If the courts don't protect citizens and they can't protect themselves, what kind of shit society do we live in?
 
It's more 40 year old chuds that use that term but I'm not surprised you don't know what you're talking about
 
My thoughts are that is someone is willing breach your property and self defense, you are right to breach their life.

If local law enforcement didn’t prevent it from happening, you should be allowed to stop it from happening again
 
Well, now you have the the complete circular argument that of what came first, the offender or the victim.

These idiots will argue for the offender, every time, likely because they are offenders, who knows. I jest..

But it all circles back to perhaps the most underrated aspect of the political landscape, the courts and local and state prosecutors and AGs.
 
So this just sounds like that vigilante justice is ok so long as its viewed through a certain lense. You know we share criticism of the incompetence of the law enforcement, and I can also levy criticism against the Justice system, but that's not what you're talking about.

They DID protect themselves, they beat his @ss and he ran away.

Then they chased him, captured him, brought him to a secured location, and essentially tortured him. Yeah that's totally a crime.
 
And they call this the land of the free SMDH
 
