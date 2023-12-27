Can Starfield Eventually Be Fixed and Redeemed Like Cyberpunk or No Man’s Sky?

Was inspired by the thread on most disappointing game of 2023. Almost everyone’s answer in the thread was Starfield. I haven’t played Starfield yet, and am way behind on my BSG games in general (have played Oblivion and FO3, but not Skyrim and FO4) but haven’t heard anything other than complaints about a boring, empty game.

So my question is can Starfield undergo post-launch patches, updates, DLC and/or expansions to get it into good shape where it eventually becomes a great game like No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk after literal YEARS of support from the developers. Does BSG have the gumption and dedication to get Starfield to a place where eventually people will say “yeah, this is genuinely great” like they have in 2023 with Cyberpunk?

Why or why not?
 
Doubt Bethesda does this. Resources have probably been diverted to Elder Scrolls development. They'll probably open up creation club to Starfield. Roblox and now Epic Games have made it an acceptable practice. This will allow Bethesda to go all in on it.
 
Well it occurred to me after making the thread that they’ve kind of invested in “fixing” Fallout 76, so the precedent has already kind of been set by Bethesda to try and put in the elbow grease to improve on a game after release.
 
No. It's problems are deeper than performance issues, or lack of content. It will most certainly be made better by mods, but it won't fix the base game, which was as "complete" as one could hope for.

I think that maybe people could come around it's design and scope, and appreciate it more as time goes on and games get bigger and bigger, but what you see is what you get.
 
Fallout 76 was always going to be a long term project though. Once other games come out they tend to have only smaller bug and expansion teams working on the game.
 
Well that’s true too, 76 was always meant to be more of a GAAS-like than what they ever advertised for Starfield, so I guess we’ll see if they feel like going the redemption route like CD Projekt Red did with Cyberpunk.
 
I've been hoping for a good space game for so long. Stellaris was romance of the three kingdoms 13 complicated and no fun. EVE worked for a bit the rl wait times drag and make it unfun.

I was hoping for this one and then....now we know star control 2 will always stay Supreme
 
Sure, why not. I've noticed the turn in sentiment since the release. I only played several hours myself, and was excited about what I saw, but I never intended to play it through at launch. The reason is Bethesda games are notoriously buggy, and because I knew the game would be a million times better in a few years after it gets modded to the gills. It's such a massive undertaking I wasn't going to waste time trying to familiarize myself until I was committed.
 
I put 40 hours into it and felt like I'd seen all it had to offer and was getting bored. I think it has fundamental issues, but I'm interested to go back in a year or two and see what the modders have done to it. I played with a bunch of mods installed and there are already decent improvements being made. I think they'll make bigger and better improvements than Bethesda will.
 
If No Man's Sky can be brought to a popular state, Starfield certainly can too. It has nearly everything NMS has, save landing and taking off seamlessly, and their procedural planets are broken up into sections. Starfield has way more going for it too, and they have loads more resources to pull from if they want to improve things.

It all depends on if they have the will and awareness/humility. I can't imagine someone isn't aware of the glaring issues, but the way some of their devs are being so defensive towards criticism is concerning.

One of the big saving graces for them, and something I can't believe they never utilized, is all the space they have between planets. We can literally fly from one planet (Inside solar systems) to another in real time. You'll even have to adjust your flight path to account for the planet's orbit around their star. Why go through all that trouble making fairly accurate systems to only give us so few ways of interacting with them? Once you reach the planet, you just fly through it, but that's something they can easily adjust.

For some asinine reason they kept everything explorable space wise in orbits. The ships move too slowly to have anything further out, but they can add some new speed option to take advantage of the space. Along with Settlement/ship building/module improvements, giving us real time interplanetary travel are things they can easily add without affecting the base game. Adding interesting locations further out in space, and improving their procedural generation (less repeated/more interesting POI's and no settlements near temples) would take more work, but like the others, doing so won't screw up what already exists, and would make the game far more compelling.

If they do add explorable locations in space, that aren't in orbit of some planetary object, you'd probably have to fast travel there. They say they are going to add more ways to travel, so let's hope it includes actually flying your ships and not just less loading screens.

There are a lot of good quests and storylines already, and they've shown in the past they can deliver some banger expansions, like Far Harbor and Broken Steel, so hopefully they bring their A game with whatever Shattered Space is. They need to tweak existing storylines, giving us options to be sadistic, removing menial steps that require many loading screens, and improving the ones that are half baked, like the generational ship you encounter. It starts off so promising but like too many others, it ends like they ran out of time, or it was never planned out to completion in the first place, like a JJ Abrams shallow mystery box story.

They currently have a mostly negative rating on Steam. That and all the youtubers and websites dogpiling on it has to set off some alarm bells to the higher ups. Starfield was supposed to reverse the reputation damage Fallout 76 gave them. Hopefully they take the CDPR/Cyberpunk direction and invest some big money/time into much needed overhauls. Cyberpunk went from meh-ish to masterpiece, but they did have a better foundation and superior writing.

I always thought that Starfield felt like an early access game with a great canvas to build upon. What they do with it is going to show us what they are made of.

Mods can add a lot, but they can't save them here, there are too many core issues.
 
Nothing will fix its lack of heart. Its lack of personality. Its lack of soul. I say this as a HUGE science fiction guy. When even I think it is soulless and void of actual character, then there is a problem.
Everything feels dull and lifeless. The art direction is not good enough, imo, to have procedurally generated locations. Nothing to keep me interested, and I do not see a way around it.
 
This is a video I've been slowly watching about Bethesda's main writer. It's a long one.

I wrote in another thread about it, where the guy talks about BGS not using documentation in their games. It helps explains why there are so many narrative contradictions.

It largely focused on one of their main writers Emil Pagliarulo. I think Bethesda's best writing I can recall was Far Harbor, and he wasn't in charge of it.

I'm about halfway through it, it's a good watch. The guy who made this video is too harsh on Bethesda though. He makes great points on their shitty writing, backed up by examples, but I don't think anyone loved Skyrim, Fallout 3/4 and Oblivion for their writing. We all saw what competent writers like Chris Avellonne (formerly w Obsidian) can do with New Vegas.

 
Sure I think it can be fixed. I haven't played it but with as much modding as can be done to their games there's always the possibility that it can be turned around.

The steam reviews have been horrible for the game though. Can't be good for the future sales of the game. Apparently it's fallen off pretty hard after the original launch.
 
Cyberpunk at launch already had an amazing story, fun quests and a cool world. It had massive performance issues and missing features, but the base game was there. Starfield as a base game is just kind of meh all around. I think their formula is played out at this point. They need to innovate.
 
Unpopular opinion, seeing as Skyrim became one of the biggest games of all time, but I dont think it was ever that good. It looked beautiful, had a massive world, lots of shit to do, but there were not very many interesting quests, pretty much no interesting characters, none of them had character development, you were just going around a big world doing basic tasks and fighting creatures, talking to characters with the same 5 voice actors repeating the same dialogue.

Bethesda has never been good at character building or storytelling, and gamers have higher expectations now given all the games that have come out since 2011. Especially with the amazing storytelling coming out of studios like CD Projekt Red. Bethesda is stuck using the same boring Creation Engine since 2011. They can claim its a new engine but it's obviously not, it's the exact same shit.
 
I think it's been pretty widely accepted that Bethesda games got more dumbed down with each release. Skyrim, Fallout 3/4 and Oblivion were all pretty poorly written games overall. I can excuse the limited voice actors in Skyrim and previously, as fully voiced RPG's were just becoming the norm.

What made them all so good, and still fun to play, is their excellent world design/exploration, that's what BGS is great at. You always stumbled onto something new every few minutes which often lead to something better/engaging. That magic was sporadic at best in Starfield.

New Vegas always felt so much better all around because because it had all the same great world design, but with brilliant writing (better RPG mechanics too).

Modern Bethesda injected awesome exploration and superior graphics into the beloved IP's (ES/Fallout) they took over. They are 100% on their own in Starfield, really exposing how mediocre/sloppy they can be. A better engine wouldn't have changed a thing.

Witcher 3 did so much of what made Todd Howard-lead Bethesda games fun, but also had Obsidian's and Chris Avellone's quality of writing.

CDPR and Larian have set new standards for Triple A RPG's that BGS can't touch. I'm looking forward to seeing what Obsidian and inXile can do as well, but I doubt they can match CDPR and Larien's production values, or will even try to.

I'm sure Starfield will improve and ES VI will be great, but I think it's safe to say that Bethesda have long been dethroned, if they were ever considered top dogs in RPG's.
 
I think that modders can make it better, but Starfield will always be a dark stain on Bethesdas reputation.
 
Yea generally bethesdas writing is not good.

New vegas was done by obsidian hence why the writing is so strong not to mention game was done in a year since they were in a hurry and a lot of stuff was cut.

Like heres picture of a single quest and choices you can make in NV

 
Yeah, that's why I separated NV from Bethesda. What a shock they didn't let Obsidian make another Fallout, or do an ES game, which they wanted to do along the lines of a New Vegas spinoff. Despite being so hamstrung with time constraints, it's crazy what they were able to pull off.

With Obsidian and inXile (lots of OG Fallout devs) owned by M$ as well now I hope Phil Spencer gives either of them the reigns, or forms a collaboration between them, for another Fallout.

Chris Avellone played a big role in the DLC's, think he did a few companions too, one of the goats of design/writing in games (KOTOR 2 was largely all him). I always remember this video of him explaining his philosophy, not just for his insight but because he got cancelled days after thanks to some harlots that falsely accused him of some sexual nonsense. It's all been cleared up finally, but he got blackballed hard.
 
