Can someone answer some questions for me on European MMA?

don't ask
Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2022
- Messages
- 11,854
- Reaction score
- 22,388
Hey, everyone. I've been wanting to view more MMA from Europe and these are the organizations on my radar: Oktagon, KSW, AMC (the largest orgs I know of) and Arm FC (Armenian fighters who specialize in Sambo and Judo, which I love to watch -- thanks @Ogata for bringing them to my attention).
My questions are:
Are there any other orgs I should check out that showcase a high level of skill?
I notice there's an AMC Fight Night this weekend -- does this work like ONE Fight Nights, where they have weekly small shows and then big events every month or so? Or is this Fight Night their main offering?
Thanks!
My questions are:
Are there any other orgs I should check out that showcase a high level of skill?
I notice there's an AMC Fight Night this weekend -- does this work like ONE Fight Nights, where they have weekly small shows and then big events every month or so? Or is this Fight Night their main offering?
Thanks!
Last edited: