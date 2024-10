Can someone answer some questions for me on European MMA?

Hey, everyone. I've been wanting to view more MMA from Europe and these are the organizations on my radar: Oktagon, KSW, AMC (the largest orgs I know of) and Arm FC (Armenian fighters who specialize in Sambo and Judo, which I love to watch -- thanks @Ogata for bringing them to my attention).My questions are:Are there any other orgs I should check out that showcase a high level of skill?I notice there's an AMC Fight Night this weekend -- does this work like ONE Fight Nights, where they have weekly small shows and then big events every month or so? Or is this Fight Night their main offering?Thanks!