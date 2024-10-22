Can Saudiarabia buy Jon Jones out of the contract with UFC?

Jon Jones is ready to retire. Plus he's too much of a liability for the Saudis. They only tolerate domestic violence if it comes from their royal family and is kept out of the news.I mean we all know Saudiarabia has a lot of money. If they will offer UFC 20 million dollars to buy Jon Jones out of the contract in order to sign with PFL would that work?
I mean how much is Jon Jones Worth?
agreed, and even if they succeeded could they make Jonny fight? he is stubborn as a mule - so I think not.Gonna take a lot more than 20mil to sign Jonny over to PFL I bet.
My guess is that if they go that route, Jones has signed some form of contract in advance, just sign him for him to not want to fight sounds like a dumb move.agreed, and even if they succeeded could they make Jonny fight? he is stubborn as a mule - so I think not.
