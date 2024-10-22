Can Saudiarabia buy Jon Jones out of the contract with UFC?

I mean we all know Saudiarabia has a lot of money. If they will offer UFC 20 million dollars to buy Jon Jones out of the contract in order to sign with PFL would that work?

I mean how much is Jon Jones Worth?
 
They could if they really wanted to I'm sure but I doubt Dana and the brass would let Jon go without fighting Alex P first as that's the final big money fight on the table for Jon. You can argue it's Aspinall but it really isn't lol.
 
Jon Jones is ready to retire. Plus he's too much of a liability for the Saudis. They only tolerate domestic violence if it comes from their royal family and is kept out of the news.
 
According to Jon Fitch, the UFC owns Jon Jones likeness for life.

 
The UFC would request a ridiculous number to let him go, has it ever happened? Not even the UFC buys contracts iirc, they just wait for everyone to be free agents and sign them, a huge amount for the contract, plus like 10 million each, thats one expensive main event.

My guess is that if they go that route, Jones has signed some form of contract in advance, just sign him for him to not want to fight sounds like a dumb move.
 
I’m also curious about Conor contract. Ariel Helwani reported he was in stalled contact negotiations before the cancelled Chandler fight. I wonder if Conor has a sunset clause like Ngannou?
 
Jon signed a new contract, he isn't going anywhere besides retiring.
 
Dana and the UFC owns Jon for the rest of his fighting career.

Do the sheiks have enough money to buy Jones? Of course they do.

But Dana won't ever let Jon go until he is used up and becomes to expensive. And if the UFC and Dana did do an about-face, and did co-promote with PFL... Dana's palms definitely got greased somewhere.
 
They literally had billionaire Dana White holding hands with another man.

They can do whatever they want.
 
Once the snow melts out of Daners driveway, the sheiks will put an oil rig in its place for him.
 
Better odds for paying PFL to buyout NGannou’s contract and have him sign for 1 fight in UFC where Saudis pay his contract.
 
