Can Ignored users see your posts?

KOPPE
A while ago I added a Nazi to my Ignore list for spamming my notifications and stalking me in every thread
but today I decided to give him another chance because Im a nice person
After I unignored him, I was a bit surprised to see his Likes/reactions to my old posts!
I know when you Ignore someone you don't see their posts but can they see yours?
