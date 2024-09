IMG-2692 hosted at ImgBB Image IMG-2692 hosted in ImgBB

The pic was taken somewhere in the Soviet Union in 1952..The caption just states “Industrial fishing at the Caspian Sea..”Anyone real knowledgable about USSR or fish from thee Caspian Sea, by chance? Anyone willing to do Google research to attempt to figure it out..?The answer I got from Google was it is possibly a beluga sturgeon.. (I’m not 100% positive though, tbh.)