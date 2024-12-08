Hello to the Mayberry movie crew. I have a task that's long overdue and that I need your help with. It might not be possible, but damn it I want to try. I rewatched Tenet last night. For the last few years, every rewatch has me flip-flopping: One viewing, I think it's genius; the next viewing, I think it's idiotic. It's been like that for too long now. I want to settle this once and for all: Is Tenet brilliant or dumb?



As I see it, it works quite well on the level of theme, with its symbols and metaphors. Time has always been one of Nolan's main themes and regret/loss/trauma/growth have always been points to hit on Nolan's character arcs. But the time travel element in the plot here threatens to upend everything and reduce it to rank idiocy (which doesn't happen, for example, in Inception, which is complex but actually quite straightforward and simple to grasp). Maybe it's because I can't stop thinking linearly, but I must admit that I still don't feel like I "get" the film, and I don't mean thematically...I mean I'm not sure I understand WTF I'm watching, what's actually happening on the level of the plot.



My biggest source of confusion: How many "versions" of these characters ("inverted" or regular, moving forwards or backwards) are there running around this story? I feel like there are at least three or four Protagonists running around, at least two or three Sators, and then Neil seems to have a fucking time travel army running around every which way. Not to mention, the temporal pincer movement shit makes me want to find Nolan and punch him in the face. How does THAT work?



Does anybody feel confident that they know what happens in this film? Can any of you Mayberry geniuses who understand math and graphs and timelines and shit like that better than me map the film's chronology beginning to end? What are some lynchpin moments for you and what are some moments where threads seem to unravel?



What say you, Mayberry?