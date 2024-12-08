Movies Calling the Mayberry Movie Crew: Help Me Explain TENET (2020)

Bullitt68

Bullitt68

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
26,992
Reaction score
5,972
Hello to the Mayberry movie crew. I have a task that's long overdue and that I need your help with. It might not be possible, but damn it I want to try. I rewatched Tenet last night. For the last few years, every rewatch has me flip-flopping: One viewing, I think it's genius; the next viewing, I think it's idiotic. It's been like that for too long now. I want to settle this once and for all: Is Tenet brilliant or dumb?

As I see it, it works quite well on the level of theme, with its symbols and metaphors. Time has always been one of Nolan's main themes and regret/loss/trauma/growth have always been points to hit on Nolan's character arcs. But the time travel element in the plot here threatens to upend everything and reduce it to rank idiocy (which doesn't happen, for example, in Inception, which is complex but actually quite straightforward and simple to grasp). Maybe it's because I can't stop thinking linearly, but I must admit that I still don't feel like I "get" the film, and I don't mean thematically...I mean I'm not sure I understand WTF I'm watching, what's actually happening on the level of the plot.

My biggest source of confusion: How many "versions" of these characters ("inverted" or regular, moving forwards or backwards) are there running around this story? I feel like there are at least three or four Protagonists running around, at least two or three Sators, and then Neil seems to have a fucking time travel army running around every which way. Not to mention, the temporal pincer movement shit makes me want to find Nolan and punch him in the face. How does THAT work?

Does anybody feel confident that they know what happens in this film? Can any of you Mayberry geniuses who understand math and graphs and timelines and shit like that better than me map the film's chronology beginning to end? What are some lynchpin moments for you and what are some moments where threads seem to unravel?

What say you, Mayberry?
 
There isn’t much to understand. Time running backward, and then having to drive a car in revserse or whatever - none of it makes any real logical sense. It’s just kind of a fun movie.

All you need to know is that
the main guy realizes that the organization he has been working for is run by his future self.

Everything else has no real impact. And a lot of it makes no sense. There’s some predestination paradox stuff in there that, on its own and I’m a vacuum, makes some sense. But largely it isn’t going to be, shall we say, scientifically accurate.
 
I watched it and lost interest. Usually doesn't happen to a Nolan movie.
 
Any movies that play with time should be a tv series to be honest.

If they had 8x 1hours episode to explain everything and avoid plot holes,
It could be a lot better.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
There isn’t much to understand.
Click to expand...

tenor.gif


Jack Reacheround said:
Time running backward, and then having to drive a car in revserse or whatever - none of it makes any real logical sense. It’s just kind of a fun movie [...] There’s some predestination paradox stuff in there that, on its own and I’m a vacuum, makes some sense. But largely it isn’t going to be, shall we say, scientifically accurate.
Click to expand...

I'm cool with it not being scientifically accurate. The nuclear fission inverted entropy shit is perfect: Smart sounding sciency stuff that's not real but explains the premise. I'm good with that. But the actual mechanics of moving backwards and forwards through time, if THAT doesn't make sense then the stakes aren't as big in the set-pieces like the highway sequence or the gunfight at the bomb site plus the emotional payoffs for the characters don't pay as much.

Like the temporal pincer movement shit. How does everything on the highway breakdown? Sator has his goon tell him what happens on the first run, then he gets the Protagonist to tell him shit for the second run, then he notices something and goes back for a third run. Right? It's not just forwards and backwards there, there are THREE different "movements" to that sequence, even though I think there are only two Protagonists and I don't know how many Sators. And then the end battle. How do the red and blue teams coordinate shit at the end? How much did happen the first time and how much didn't for the second time to work? It's all too kooky and it does need to make sense if the film is going to work both conceptually and emotionally.

Jack Reacheround said:
All you need to know is that
the main guy realizes that the organization he has been working for is run by his future self.
Click to expand...

Well that's the obvious bit, although even THAT doesn't make too much sense because I'd assume he's not just stuck in a loop of forever doing that shit but has actually closed the loop by taking care of the loose ends...right?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I watched it and lost interest. Usually doesn't happen to a Nolan movie.
Click to expand...

It's a credit to Nolan that I never lose interest - I still love the set-pieces, the dynamic between John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki, and the friendship between Washington and Robert Pattinson - but I did lose track of WTF he was doing, and that usually doesn't happen in a Nolan movie. No matter what, I always feel that he knew exactly what he was doing, and whether I need two viewings or ten viewings, I'm also always confident that I'll eventually get what he was doing, too. This one, not so much 🤔

Sonny Qc said:
Any movies that play with time should be a tv series to be honest.

If they had 8x 1hours episode to explain everything and avoid plot holes,
It could be a lot better.
Click to expand...

For certain stories, TV is definitely the better format. I think that the current Dune shit should've been a Game of Thrones type series, not interminably long and boring movies in which nothing much happens except setting up the next interminably long and boring movies. Tenet's problem isn't the format I don't think, it's the lack of clear signposts and Nolan's too-eager recourse to "Don't think about it" and "Does your head hurt yet?" jokes and brush-offs instead of EXPLAINING WTF IS HAPPENING!
 
It's not about what it seems to be about on It's surface.

Tenet isn't about time travel Tenet is about AI and the corruption of information in the future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,176
Messages
56,632,116
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top