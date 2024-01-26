News California Trying To Be First State with MASSIVE Change to Kneeing Grounded Opponent and REMOVING 12-6 Elbow Rules in UFC

Only one step away until we've come full circle

tumblr_mlwkkg9M4Q1qhndw9o1_400.gif

tumblr_mj4egvVay41ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
I’m all for it.

Just bleed motherfucker!

I also want to see knee strikes to the groin and elbow strikes to the groin being legalized.
 
I think commissions are finally coming around to the absurdity of the rules. Colorado allowed ONE to work in their state without any stipulations, Georgia will follow suit, this year. Now this, from Cali. Things are looking up.
 
Last edited:
And also head stomping a downed opponent would increase ratings.
 
blaseblase said:
I like it. California is leading the way in weight cutting and now this.
Click to expand...
Yeah, but they still banned oblique kicks, so I guess they're still a bunch of liberal pussies or something, idk.


Ima be honest, this might be better than the old AND unified rules, but it's still not accurate, which kinda shows that, as much as people bitch about the rule, no one seems to write a better definition. Cuz the thing is: although having a hand on the ground doesn't automatically mean you're grounded, as people take advantage of, it still absolutely CAN mean it.

Watch legions of casuals now using this definition to prove "Conor wasn't knocked down!"
5bbcae3892b3691d8d2ef318
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMMAnalyst
The EASY Solution to the "Grounded Fighter" Rule (How to Properly Regulate Knees to a Grounded Fighter)
Replies
16
Views
314
Spath
Spath
Substance Abuse
California is the First State to Start MMA Fighter Retirement Fund. Starts in 2024.
11 12 13
Replies
242
Views
5K
Lee_
Lee_

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,105
Messages
54,974,812
Members
174,535
Latest member
Scaredhomie

Share this page

Back
Top