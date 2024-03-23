Spoiler: Link California Man Arrested For Allegedly Taking Leg Of Person Killed By Train Disturbing video appears to show the man eating from the body part as he made his way down the sidewalk.

A California man was arrested after allegedly removing a leg from the scene of a deadly train collision in Wasco on Friday.Officials said 27-year-old Resendo Tellez allegedly removed evidence from the site after a person was struck and killed by a train, severing their leg around 8 a.m. at the city’s Amtrak station, according to local news station KBAK/FOX58.Disturbing video circulating social media shows the man appearing to hold the body part and eat from it before wiping his face as he made his way down the sidewalk.The man, in a clip obtained by local NBC affiliate KGET-TV, later appears to raise the leg in the air as law enforcement arrives on the scene.The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tellez without incident on multiple outstanding warrants, KBAK/FOX58 reported.He was charged with the removal of human remains from a site other than a cemetery without the approval of law enforcement, a misdemeanor, according to inmate records from the sheriff’s office.