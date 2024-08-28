Scerpi
Are they completely insane? Using tax payer money to hand out money to non-citizens to buy homes? And don't give me that its a loan. There's zero collateral and the State of California isn't going to repo an illegal's house for non-payment. And do these clowns not understand what happened in 2008? And the abuse of 2nd mortgages to bridge the gap for home buyers? And what happened to those homes?
Lawmakers advance bill allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for California Dream for All homebuyer assistance
https://www.kcra.com/article/california-dream-for-all-undocumented-immigrants-bill-advances/61986509
And California is facing yet another massive deficit for 2024. So why is California handing out money to ANYONE for down payments? And do Democrats not understand how inflation works and what handing out yet more money will do the Housing market?
There's multitudes of money issues in Cali, after businesses have been leaving and issues with tech unemployment. Also, California keeps adding hand out programs.
California in a jam after borrowing billions to pay unemployment benefits
California in a jam after borrowing billions to pay unemployment benefits
California’s massive budget deficit, coupled with the state’s relatively high level of joblessness, has become a major barrier to reducing the billions of dollars of debt it has incurred to pay unemployment benefits.
www.latimes.com
The surge in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the state’s unemployment insurance trust into insolvency. And over the last year California’s joblessness has been on the upswing again, reaching 5.3% in February, the highest among all states. The March job numbers come out Friday.
To keep the safety-net program operating at a time when the taxes paid by employers and earmarked for jobless benefits are insufficient, Sacramento has been borrowing billions of dollars from the federal government. The debt now stands at about $21 billion and growing, an increasing burden for state deficit fighters and for the businesses that pay into the jobless insurance program.
Newsom extends free healthcare to 700,000 illegal immigrants despite record budget deficit
Newsom extends free healthcare to 700,000 illegal immigrants despite record budget deficit - Washington Examiner
California became the first state on Monday to offer comprehensive health insurance to all undocumented immigrants, a plan expected to expand to roughly 700,000 residents living in the Golden State. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and state lawmakers agreed in 2022 to expand the state’s Medicaid...
www.washingtonexaminer.com
How can state lawmakers in good faith, pass more laws handing out money when the State is already broke?
Remember this when Kamala starts parroting programs that started in California...