Right away, I have to say I don’t follow professional sports save ufc. I have never watched a wnba game and never will.
Caitlin Clark was named time magazine’s athlete of the year to much backlash from both sides. From the left, there are accusations that Caitlin benefits from white privilege and that is the only reason she gets all the attention that she does, especially this award.
The right is angry at her because during her time interview, she stated that even though she feels she earned it, we need to do more to support the black women of the league and recognize their contributions and admitted that white privilege did play a role in her selection.
As to what she actually accomplished, everywhere she has played, attendance is up. She was the leading scorer her senior year and elevated Iowa to previously unseen levels of popularity. In her rookie season of the wnba, she has increased viewership in any game she has played in. She was able to secure better seating for all the players in terms of where they sit on planes so they don’t have to sit coach through a sponsorship deal. She was selected as a rookie to play in the all star game.
Here is her statement in time magazine
: ““I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
Some of her fans are angry that she bowed to woke nonsense, but I think it is more of a bullying issue and her trying to gain acceptance as she is pretty hated by much of the league because of the attention she gets. She has been bullied and fouled many times-I saw one clip where she was standing still and a black player shoved her hard from behind knocking her down.
So, is her attention and award valid, or is it because she is white and not bad looking (compared to all the Patrick swing’s with wigs in the league)
Here is Stephen a smith and Brandon Tatum (he is too much for me most of the time and is crazy maga and imo corny af)
