Social Caitlyn Clark time’s athlete of the year despite lots of blow back.

Right away, I have to say I don’t follow professional sports save ufc. I have never watched a wnba game and never will.


Caitlin Clark was named time magazine’s athlete of the year to much backlash from both sides. From the left, there are accusations that Caitlin benefits from white privilege and that is the only reason she gets all the attention that she does, especially this award.

The right is angry at her because during her time interview, she stated that even though she feels she earned it, we need to do more to support the black women of the league and recognize their contributions and admitted that white privilege did play a role in her selection.

As to what she actually accomplished, everywhere she has played, attendance is up. She was the leading scorer her senior year and elevated Iowa to previously unseen levels of popularity. In her rookie season of the wnba, she has increased viewership in any game she has played in. She was able to secure better seating for all the players in terms of where they sit on planes so they don’t have to sit coach through a sponsorship deal. She was selected as a rookie to play in the all star game.

Here is her statement in time magazine


: ““I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Some of her fans are angry that she bowed to woke nonsense, but I think it is more of a bullying issue and her trying to gain acceptance as she is pretty hated by much of the league because of the attention she gets. She has been bullied and fouled many times-I saw one clip where she was standing still and a black player shoved her hard from behind knocking her down.

So, is her attention and award valid, or is it because she is white and not bad looking (compared to all the Patrick swing’s with wigs in the league)


Bowing to woke nonsense is the only way to survive in a woke nonsense league like the wnba. She should lay off the white people bad catechism though, those times are over, stop being cringe.
 
It's not like she could say anything else. Pushing back on the white privilege myth would make her even more of a pariah in the WNBA. Might as well just go along with it and keep playing ball, which is her passion.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Bowing to woke nonsense is the only way to survive in a woke nonsense league like the wnba. She should lay off the white people bad catechism though, those times are over, stop being cringe.
She will continue to get bullied and I don’t think k anything she said will stop that.
 
Confucamus said:
It's not like she could say anything else. Pushing back on the white privilege myth would make her even more of a pariah in the WNBA. Might as well just go along with it and keep playing ball, which is her passion.
She is still going to be hated by many within the league. But at the end of that video, there is a news clip where the one newscaster flat out says it’s because she is white and is basically taking the credit for what black women built. Jesus, is there anything in this country that black people don’t claim to have built?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Bowing to woke nonsense is the only way to survive in a woke nonsense league like the wnba. She should lay off the white people bad catechism though, those times are over, stop being cringe.
I don’t know, I thought bowing to it was pretty cringe. I mean, if you don’t wanna speak out to the contrary, I understand, but then at least don’t say anything about the issue.

This whole speech about I acknowledge my white privilege can only be seen as nothing but cowardice and pointless self flagellation and virtue signalling.
 
Catlin Clark is saying she deserved to have her eye gouged and taking the most flagrant fouls.
 
