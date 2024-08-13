Cain Velazquez

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,688
Reaction score
2,490
I feel sorry for the post retirement stuff. Not sure what's going on with that.

But anways I just realized that he got the HW belt only 7 fights into UFC career. 9 fights overall.

The other weird thing is that he was considered the GOAT for a minute while holding the belt but during that time he only had 2 opponents before losing it... not sure if that's goat material. I wish he fought Reem
 
Cain is innocent and he shouldn't even go to jail

He did nothing wrong and only people who support the perps would disagree

Maybe probation at the most for disturbing the peace but no jail time

If he does get convicted since the Cali justice system unfortunately protects pedos then Cain must appeal against this corruption
 
He should be in the Hall of Fame in the Hospital Wing along with his buddies Dom and Rob. Those guys spent more time in the hospital than in teh cage. imho

images


images


9655132-0-image-a-4_1549862365315.jpg
 
Cain was the closest to becoming UFC heavyweight GOAT. Dude was a machine.
 
BowserJr said:
The other weird thing is that he was considered the GOAT for a minute while holding the belt but during that time he only had 2 opponents before losing it... not sure if that's goat material. I wish he fought Reem
Click to expand...
I saw several people on here push back against that notion for the very reason you say here, his title reign consisted of JDS and Bigfoot. Great fighters to have mauled, but a resume consisting of two people will never be deep. Thankfully the Werdum fight put all those claims to rest for good.

Cain was a pretty good fighter despite being almost as smart as Tony when it came to strength and conditioning, but the same approach in training that led to him having a nightmarish style for most HWs took a heavy toll on his body.
 
DrRodentia said:
Still crazy he was known as the absolute cardio king and lost his belt because he gassed brutally again Werdum. I know, Mexico City elevation, but still.
Click to expand...
And like, he didn't know it was going to be a high altitude fight? Plenty of high altitude to train at in his home state. There is more to this story I suspect.

I still think, for a short while, Cain was the best heavyweight in MMA of all time. Kind of surprised how quickly he came and went.
 
He was the current GOAT for a while, but never the all-time GOAT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,952
Messages
56,019,061
Members
175,032
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top