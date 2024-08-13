Cain Velazquez

BowserJr said: The other weird thing is that he was considered the GOAT for a minute while holding the belt but during that time he only had 2 opponents before losing it... not sure if that's goat material. I wish he fought Reem Click to expand...

I saw several people on here push back against that notion for the very reason you say here, his title reign consisted of JDS and Bigfoot. Great fighters to have mauled, but a resume consisting of two people will never be deep. Thankfully the Werdum fight put all those claims to rest for good.Cain was a pretty good fighter despite being almost as smart as Tony when it came to strength and conditioning, but the same approach in training that led to him having a nightmarish style for most HWs took a heavy toll on his body.