***Buying Microsoft Office for Home Use***

wlu.29

wlu.29

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
11,993
Reaction score
5,728
I've always taken it for granted that I use office for personal use sometimes on my work computer. My work has recently put in some security features that make it very convenient to do personal budget or various things.

I don't want to use Google sheets, it's just not the same.


If I buy office it's all subscription base, I want to make a one time purchase.

Then there are sites like these, which looks kind of suspicious. I feel like they will take my information and steal my identity or something.

ca.productkeys.com

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus (PC) - ProductKeys Canada

This product is for Windows OS, and does not work for macOS! Languages: All Languages | License Type: Lifetime for 1 PC | 32-bit & 64-bit Setup Files Product key and installation instructions are emailed immediately after purchase. Office Professional Plus 2021 is for growing small businesses...
ca.productkeys.com ca.productkeys.com

Do you guys have a reco for buying office without spending a shit load or getting my identity stolen?
 
Buying keys on the gray market (ie, I'm in America and I take advantage of the lower cost in Australia) is usually fine, but if Microsoft decides to yank the license, they're fully in the right legally.

Unless you're really trying to save a few bucks, just buy directly from Microsoft (license or subscription, your preference).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,156
Messages
56,307,873
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top