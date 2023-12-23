Business on-screen partnerships that can be made between UFC and WWE

Psychedelic

Psychedelic

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 20, 2012
Messages
12,154
Reaction score
4,913
UPDATE :



===

This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.

I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough

Possible partnerships :

- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
 
Last edited:
Psychedelic said:
This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.

I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough

Possible partnerships :

- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
Click to expand...
WWE don't need anyone from the UFC
 
American Heroes Sean Tarzan & Immigrant-American Pereira

Vs

Kevin Owens & Edge

For the intercontinental tag team champion


This match was capture geopolitic landscape of Canadan own MMA media vs. rising but oppressed American talent
 
Psychedelic said:
This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.

I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough

Possible partnerships :

- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
Click to expand...
CM Punk vs Conor in UFC, so CM Punk can finally get a win
 
I feel people who are into WWE don't understand how annoying and unappealing it is to people who are not into it.

To me WWE has always felt like a more masculine version of drag. If people want to enjoy that great but don't be spreading it everywhere expecting a warm welcome.
 
CM Punk as the lineal & simultaneous UFC and WWE World Heavyweight Champion!

Defending both belts at the same time in a hell in a cell against Brock Lesnar.

Also featured on this bout a Hardcore match between Dana and Vince Mcmahon. It's winner take all! Winner becomes sole owner of both companies! It's Winner takes all! Winner Winner Takes all!
 
Psychedelic said:
This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.

I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough

Possible partnerships :

- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
Click to expand...
Oh God..

Someone card this guy lol .

This should happen never... Its already bad enough there linked as companies.

Massive step back if this happens for combat sports
 
Conor is too rich to do WWE. Strickland would have been fun in the Attitude era, probably not a fit in today's WWE. DC could be fun I guess.
 
Haj01 said:
CM Punk as the lineal & simultaneous UFC and WWE World Heavyweight Champion!

Defending both belts at the same time in a hell in a cell against Brock Lesnar.

Also featured on this bout a Hardcore match between Dana and Vince Mcmahon. It's winner take all! Winner becomes sole owner of both companies! It's Winner takes all! Winner Winner Takes all!
Click to expand...

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Chuck Liddell in a legends match. Matt Riddle as guest referee.
 
Domitian said:
Conor is too rich to do WWE. Strickland would have been fun in the Attitude era, probably not a fit in today's WWE. DC could be fun I guess.
Click to expand...

Hence why I teamed Strickland up with LA Knight, WWE's current throwback to the Attitude era.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ruv
It would be awesome to see a UFC guy or two in the Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay in January 2024. It's going to be at the baseball stadium where the Tampa Bay Devil Rays play.

5,4,3,2,1

Michael Cole: "wow number 23 is former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya."

Adesanya proceeds to piece up some wrestlers with strikes.

5,4,3,2,1

Michael Cole: "Oh my God number 24 is UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira!"


I hope we also see some UFC fighters in the crowd at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.
 
Wwe make the absolute best promo packages, so vastly superior to anything the ufc produces, that should be the first priority before any onscreen nonsense
 
Psychedelic said:
This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.

I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough

Possible partnerships :

- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
Click to expand...
I think we will see DC on tv in some capacity.
Maybe Ariel

Maybe dana

But I think we will get one more wwe ufc fight cross over sooner than later
 
Megatronlee said:
I think we will see DC on tv in some capacity.
Maybe Ariel

Maybe dana

But I think we will get one more wwe ufc fight cross over sooner than later
Click to expand...

Also angles / storylines involving MMA fighters. It's inevitable.

Would be fun seeing Poatan wreaking havoc in the WWE.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,151
Messages
55,124,492
Members
174,624
Latest member
Bodhi Dharma

Share this page

Back
Top