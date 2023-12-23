Business on-screen partnerships that can be made between UFC and WWE

Psychedelic
UPDATE :
This one for those into the business side of pro wrestling and MMA, and follow both.
I think we'll start seeing on-screen partnerships between WWE and UFC soon enough
Possible partnerships :
- Daniel Cormier as RAW's General Manager figure, instead of Adam Pearce. He'll have great angles against Nick Aldis.
- Conor McGregor vs the universal champion of WWE, provided if it's someone smaller than Roman Reigns. Could work with CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, but the bigger guys in WWE absolutely dwarf McGoober.
- Fighters and wrestlers having the right personalities, teaming up in pro wrestling. Examples : Sean Strickland and LA Knight.
