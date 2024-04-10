Crime Bulgarian Nationals (mostly Gypsies) embezzled almost £54 million in UK's biggest ever Benefit Fraud Case

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
7,370
Reaction score
17,169
www.dailymail.co.uk

How 5 Bulgarians pulled off Britain's biggest ever benefits fraud

The five criminals used a combination of fake identities and real customers to make roughly 6,000 fraudulent Universal Credit claims over four-and-a-half years.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

A gang of five Bulgarians have pulled off Britain's biggest ever benefits fraud, raking in almost £54million after using thousands of fake ID claims to fuel their luxurious lifestyles.

The crooks, who now face years in jail, used a combination of fake identities and real customers to make roughly 6,000 fraudulent Universal Credit claims during a four-and-a-half year spree, operating from three 'benefits factories' in north London.

The enormous haul of money gained from their 'complex financial web' of claims was laundered through a number of accounts, then withdrawn in cash – with £750,000 in bank notes found stuffed in suitcases at one of their homes.

83433895-13290051-image-a-8_1712699362721.jpg


83436397-13290051-On_Gyunesh_Ali_s_mobile_phone_that_was_seized_officers_found_a_v-a-29_1712703534036.jpg


Investigators who arrested the gang and searched their properties also discovered hundreds of 'claim packs', containing forged and false documents, and more than 900 digital devices.

They used their ill-gotten gains to fund luxury lifestyles, buying designer clothes, watches and even a high-end Audi sports car.

83433885-13290051-image-a-6_1712699356141.jpg


On social media they shamelessly flaunted expensive spa breaks and posted snaps of them holidaying abroad.

When faced with the large amount of incriminating evidence, which included encrypted messages, CCTV footage, forged documents, seized digital devices and bank statements, Galina Nikolova, 38, Stoyan Stoyanov, 27,

83436567-13290051-image-m-36_1712703803122.jpg


Tsvetka Todorova, 52,

83434079-13290051-Tsvetka_Todorova_52_pleaded_guilty_alongside_the_four_other_crim-a-65_1712708040692.jpg


Gyunesh Ali, 33,

83433891-13290051-Gyunesh_Ali-m-23_1712702427743.jpg


and Patritsia Paneva, 26,

83436545-13290051-Patritsia_Paneva_26_pleaded_guilty_alongside_the_four_other_crim-m-64_1712708031699.jpg


all entered guilty pleas at Wood Green Crown Court, which were yesterday accepted by the CPS.

...between October 2016 and May 2021, the organised criminal group made about 6,000 fraudulent claims.

They were supported by forged documents including fictitious tenancy agreements, counterfeit payslips and forged letters from landlords, employers and GPs.

If any claims were rejected, the fraudsters would persevere until they were approved.

All five were arrested on the 5th of May 2021, as part of the Met's Operation Volcanic, but Ali fled to Bulgaria following his release under investigation.

He was extradited back to Britain in February last year, and eventually admitted conspiracy to make false representations, possession of articles for use in a fraud and possessing criminal property.

All five will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on the 28th of May.
 
Not entirely surprising, during COVID we were just taking everything on trust basically
 
Crime doesn't pay, but neither do they
 
what happened to the Bulgarian dude bald

he was a funny racist
 
evansusmc2 said:
"...between October 2016 and May 2021, the organised criminal group made about 6,000 fraudulent claims."

Seems like these goofs were doing it way before covid started.
Click to expand...

I would guess COVID was their most profitable period by far though. Outside that it's at least somewhat challenging to commit fraud. During that period anyone could have done it
 
That chick should have her head taken off just for those eyebrows, let alone for defrauding taxpayers to get 'em done like that.
 
People from communist and ex-communist states are the best at defrauding the government. Cubans are responsible for like half of the Medicare fraud in America, and they’re such a tiny, tiny percentage of the population.
 
Here's the conspiratard theory I heard today.

Conservative government let them so they could inflate the amounts paid to 'immigrants', but obviously had to 'catch them' before they get booted out.
 
Siver! said:
Here's the conspiratard theory I heard today.

Conservative government let them so they could inflate the amounts paid to 'immigrants', but obviously had to 'catch them' before they get booted out.
Click to expand...
These pesky foreigners won't be causing any problems from Rwanda at least.
 
The Big Yin said:
What's there to discuss, it's pretty common knowledge the UK is basically an ATM for foreign nationals. Its expected when you have a very generous welfare state and open borders.
Click to expand...
The genius leftists will just raise minimum wage or sumthin to fix it
 
Update

www.bbc.co.uk

Benefit fraud: how a gang's £50m scheme was uncovered

An organised gang falsely claimed more than £50m using a huge bank of phones and faked details.
www.bbc.co.uk
www.dailymail.co.uk

How Britain's biggest benefits scam was exposed by lone detective

Inspector Vassil Panayotov, a detective from the small town of Sliven in Bulgaria, first became suspicious after he noticed locals sporting designer clothing.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
www.leicestermercury.co.uk

Bulgarian city where UK benefits scammers 'lived like barons'

The Bulgarian city of Sliven has become notorious after five members of a criminal gang admitted to a scam that may have stolen as much as £200 million a year from the British government
www.leicestermercury.co.uk www.leicestermercury.co.uk
www.telegraph.co.uk

Just £1m of Bulgarian benefits gang’s £50m haul has been recovered

Prosecutors believe taxpayer’s cash lost to the jailed fraudsters could be double that amount
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
www.dailymail.co.uk

Bulgarian benefit fraudsters who raked in £54m in fake ID scam jailed

The Eastern European gang hijacked 6,000 identities to make claims for Universal Credit and used the names of children living in Bulgaria as part of the five year scam.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Gang who may have taken hundreds of millions in British welfare caught when inspector noticed sudden rise in wealth
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
www.telegraph.co.uk

How Bulgarian gang used ‘burners and magic tricks’ to defraud DWP of £50m

Crime was simple to operate but on an ‘extraordinarily large scale’, court told
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
www.bbc.co.uk

Benefit fraud gang jailed over £50m scam

They fraudulently claimed £50m in benefits - the largest case of such fraud in England and Wales.
www.bbc.co.uk

Members of Britain’s biggest benefit fraud gang jailed for a combined total of more than 25 years | The Crown Prosecution Service

www.cps.gov.uk www.cps.gov.uk


Overview

The gang admitted £53.9m of fraudulent claims, and at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday two of the gang members received what are thought to be the longest sentences ever passed down for benefit fraud.

Prosecutors said Galina Nikolova started making fraudulent claims for Universal Credit in October 2016 - before Brexit changed the rules on EU citizens claiming benefits. She was working alongside another Bulgarian, Gyunesh Ali.

b38649f0-1da0-11ef-a13a-0b8c563da930.jpg.webp

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Nikolova was arrested.

The reason the fraud was detected, said Mr Reid, was because investigators were able to spot repeating patterns in the applications. “You'd have multiple claims going through one address, which is just not logical for a benefit claim; multiple claims all using one mobile phone number for communications.”

117d9e20-1e8a-11ef-a9df-a543718ba7f7.jpg.webp

Gyunesh Ali posing with a case of money

The group were released under investigation. Days later, Ali, the suspected leader, fled to Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second city. An initial sense of annoyance among the investigators gave way to a determination to bring him back.

An extradition request was initially rejected by the Bulgarian courts, but a higher court overturned that decision and in February 2023, Ali was returned to the UK.

Another gang member, Tsvetka Todorova, also tried to flee but was arrested at Stansted Airport. Nikolova also appears to have had plans to leave; she was arrested for trying to get a new Bulgarian passport on a false basis, claiming she had lost her original one.

Having initially pleaded not guilty at various hearings over a 13-month period, from March 2023, the three women as well as Ali and another man, Stoyan Stoyanov, admitted benefit fraud.

Patritsia Paneva, 27, was sentenced to three years and two months, with the judge taking into account that she had been 19 when she was first recruited by Nikolova and had been initially paid £80 a day by the gang.

Analysts working on the scam calculated that the gang had claimed for about £100m in Universal Credit payments over the nearly five years they were operating.


An Inspector Calls

The UK's biggest ever benefit scam was exposed by a lone detective in a quiet Balkan city after he saw the fraudsters 'living like barons'.

Inspector Vassil Panayotov,

TELEMMGLPICT000377854922_17169252985810_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqtZm5gkkW7NJL3_AlkjDOlTNYVBS7aUTINHNkyyaE4L8.jpeg


a detective from the city of Sliven in Bulgaria,

85458487-13470893-The_town_of_Sliven_in_Bulgaria_where_the_benefit_fraud_gang_was_-m-4_1716979349534.jpg


first became suspicious after he noticed locals sporting designer clothing and a huge increase in the number of properties being built.

He launched his own investigation into the apparent influx of cash into the town, and soon discovered that thousands of residents were receiving up to £2,500 a month in benefits from the UK despite never stepping foot in the country.

Mr Panayotov alerted the British authorities... He added: "I received information from contacts that hundreds of people were receiving social benefits from the United Kingdom using the weaknesses in the British social system."

There have also been cases of gangs trafficking young women from villages around the city and forcing them to work as prostitutes in other popular European countries.

Mr Panayotov told The Telegraph that he noticed the small town was being 'transformed' by a sudden influx of cash, with many of the buildings being turned into huge 'mansions'.

He said: "I first became suspicious when I started to see the influx of money into Sliven. I wondered how these people had got such money." When I received that information I started to check myself and began my own investigation. I eventually concluded that we were talking about maybe £200 million every year from the UK."

85459575-13470893-image-m-11_1716971674300.jpg

This is the moment police arrived at the house of Galina Nikolova and Stoyan Stoyanov before arresting the couple in 2021.

Mr Panayotov claimed the gang had at least 6,000 customers who each paid a one-off commission of between £500 and £800. They would then receive on average between £2,000 and £2,500 a month for two months, he added. After this point, the gang would take the cash for themselves, and over time they became so rich they started 'living like barons,' Mr Panayotov said.

He added: "The money coming into Sliven transformed the area. It did so in terms of property, but also people were buying designer clothes, and opening shops, casinos. I gave the information to the British police and they launched their own investigation into the gang."

Since the arrests, Mr Panayotov says that many people in the town 'hate' him. The British embassy in Bulgaria, on the other hand, invited the detective to celebrate at the late Queen’s Birthday party to say thank you for his hard work. The officer said that the majority of the customers, and commissioners, were from the Roma minority community.

'Images are exchanged on the Deluxe WhatsApp Group that poke fun at the naivety of the DWP in relation to the fraudulent claims,' Mr Little said.

Sentencing the gang, Judge David Aaronberg KC said that the fraudsters had been able to operate for so long because of 'woefully inadequate checking systems' at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) which failed to identify 'repeated use of the same names, addresses and telephone numbers'.

The court heard that one phone number had been used for around 600 false claims and around 40 shell companies, set up to provide false payslips, were all registered to one address.

There were a similar number of properties that were “recycled and repeatedly used” for thousands of different claims, the court heard.

Tom Little KC,

Tom-Little-KC-592x505.png


prosecuting, said there were currently ongoing investigations in the UK into multiple other people suspected of involvement.

The Telegraph understands that while further confiscation hearings are set to take place over the summer, currently just under £1 million has been recovered.


Sentences

Gyunesh Magbule Ali, 24: Seven years and three months
  • 1x Conspiracy to make false representations
  • 1x Possession of articles for use in fraud
  • 1x Possessing criminal property

7_Five-members-of-an-organised-criminal-gang-which-falsely-claimed-more-than-%C2%A350-million-in-Universal.jpg



Galina Dimitrova Nikolova, 39: Eight years
  • 2x Conspiracy to make false representations
  • 1x Possessing criminal property
  • 1x Possession of articles to use in fraud

0_five-members-of-an-organised-criminal-gang-which-falsely-claimed-more-than-%C2%A350-million-in-universal.jpg



Patritsia Pancheva Paneva, 27: Three years and two months
  • 1x Entering into a money laundering arrangement
  • 1x Possession of articles for use in fraud
  • Paneva also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false representations on 12 June 2023.

a-a3yg9ilx.jpeg



Stoyan Georgiev Stoyanov, 28: Four years
  • 1x Conspiracy to make false representations
  • 3x Possession of articles for use in fraud

644694



Tsvetka Manolova Todorova, 53: Three years: Todorova will be released on licence immediately because of the time she has already spent under house arrest and in custody. She is liable to be deported back to Bulgaria.
  • 1x Conspiracy to make false representations
  • 1x Possession of articles for use in fraud

7_Five-members-of-an-organised-criminal-gang-which-falsely-claimed-more-than-%C2%A350-million-in-Universal.jpg


... [T]he maximum sentence the judge could have given was 10 years.

Judge David Jeffrey Aaronberg warned them they were all liable to be deported after serving their sentences.

An order for a surcharge is set to be made at a future confiscation hearing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Law Trump can’t get a loan to pay $464 million bond in fraud case, his lawyers say
59 60 61
Replies
1K
Views
33K
icemun
icemun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,712
Messages
55,645,956
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top