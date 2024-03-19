I get that Fundora is Thurman's replacement but he lost his last fight by KO. I don't like that he's getting a title shot so quickly. Especially coming off of such a bad loss.
As for the winner having to face Bud next, good luck to them. That's a huge step up for either Tszyu or Fundora. We haven't seen Bud fight at JMW yet but I'm assuming he'll be the same or close to it there.
I honestly thought the whole thing would be scrapped. Usually though there's more than one guy available and willing to step in as a replacement. I would've hoped they could find someone that's also highly ranked and not coming off of a loss.You're not wrong, but what are they supposed to two 12 days out?
Don't get me wrong I'll still watch. Just won't be as excited about it. Who knows how Fundora will look after taking his first L and by KO at that. Some guys don't look the same after.There's been so little boxing on this year, I'll take it.