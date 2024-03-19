News Bud Crawford to face the Tszyu/Fundora winner next

I get that Fundora is Thurman's replacement but he lost his last fight by KO. I don't like that he's getting a title shot so quickly. Especially coming off of such a bad loss.

As for the winner having to face Bud next, good luck to them. That's a huge step up for either Tszyu or Fundora. We haven't seen Bud fight at JMW yet but I'm assuming he'll be the same or close to it there.
 
You're not wrong, but what are they supposed to do 12 days out?
 
I honestly thought the whole thing would be scrapped. Usually though there's more than one guy available and willing to step in as a replacement. I would've hoped they could find someone that's also highly ranked and not coming off of a loss.
 
There's been so little boxing on this year, I'll take it.
 
