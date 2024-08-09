BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,728
- Reaction score
- 39,376
this is wild lol. 2 months for anabolic steroidRetroactive suspension and he can fight in 2 months lol.
Should he even be getting UFC fights at this point? Started 3-0 in the UFC and it's been downhill since, 1-5 in his next 6 fights.Retroactive suspension and he can fight in 2 months lol.
This is the correct question. And the answer is no. Losing 5 out of 6 and popping for anabolics surely should be enough to get cut.Should he even be getting UFC fights at this point? Started 3-0 in the UFC and it's been downhill since, 1-5 in his next 6 fights.
Though I guess they might do him a solid for Weidman's fingers.
Back in the day guys got cut for losing two or three in a row.This is the correct question. And the answer is no. Losing 5 out of 6 and popping for anabolics surely should be enough to get cut.
Got the wrong steroidsHow has he lost so many fights? I thought steroids made fighters invincible?!