News Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva suspended for violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

Could be for cooperation or admitting to it. First time offense etc

Also just getting flagged does not look good.
 
svmr_db said:
Retroactive suspension and he can fight in 2 months lol. 😁
Click to expand...
Should he even be getting UFC fights at this point? Started 3-0 in the UFC and it's been downhill since, 1-5 in his next 6 fights.

Though I guess they might do him a solid for Weidman's fingers.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Should he even be getting UFC fights at this point? Started 3-0 in the UFC and it's been downhill since, 1-5 in his next 6 fights.

Though I guess they might do him a solid for Weidman's fingers.
Click to expand...
This is the correct question. And the answer is no. Losing 5 out of 6 and popping for anabolics surely should be enough to get cut.
 
Meh, I was hoping that was Mackenzie Dern's BF; but not because I'm a jealous simp or anything😒
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,719
Messages
56,003,801
Members
175,031
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top