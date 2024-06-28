  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Brunno Ferreira vs Roman Kopylov set for August 24th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    25
Damn, big respect to Kopylov, that will be 5 fights in 13 months!

Intense schedule, and he's only lost once in that time, against grinder-submission specialist Anthony Hernandez.

He can absolutely beat Brunno, he's certainly good enough, but Brunno is a R1 specialist with his last SEVEN fights ending in the first stanza.

Kopylov doesn't tend to finish fights that quickly, even though he does usually stop his opponents, so pressure is probably on Brunno to get this guy outta there early.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Roman by egg roll
Click to expand...
we-made-egg-rolls-homemade-v0-asrqiznt6hjc1.jpeg
 
Kopylov by KO. Ferreira lost every round to the corpse of Weidman.
 
Another banger. Gonna go Brunno but Kopylov has all the tools to win, too.
 
Damn. this is fucking great matchmaking.

I kind of wanted to see Brunno get a ranked opponent like Paula Costa but this is a good one.
 
Siver! said:
Damn, big respect to Kopylov, that will be 5 fights in 13 months!

Intense schedule, and he's only lost once in that time, against grinder-submission specialist Anthony Hernandez.

He can absolutely beat Brunno, he's certainly good enough, but Brunno is a R1 specialist with his last SEVEN fights ending in the first stanza.

Kopylov doesn't tend to finish fights that quickly, even though he does usually stop his opponents, so pressure is probably on Brunno to get this guy outta there early.
Click to expand...

Bruno has some sneaky takedowns. Wonder if he'll use them here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mickey Mick
News Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas Announced For March 30 Event
Replies
19
Views
1K
Fact Checker
Fact Checker
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298: 2.17 10pm ET Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
Replies
15
Views
484
helax
helax
Black9
News Ikram Aliskerov Pulls out- Roman Kopylov vs Anthony Hernandez - UFC 298 Just Announced
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
MT7
MT7
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Roman Kopylov preparing with GLORY champion / Poatan rival Artem Vakhitov for fight against César Almeida
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
omawho402
omawho402

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,464
Messages
55,760,872
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top