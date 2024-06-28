Damn, big respect to Kopylov, that will be 5 fights in 13 months!



Intense schedule, and he's only lost once in that time, against grinder-submission specialist Anthony Hernandez.



He can absolutely beat Brunno, he's certainly good enough, but Brunno is a R1 specialist with his last SEVEN fights ending in the first stanza.



Kopylov doesn't tend to finish fights that quickly, even though he does usually stop his opponents, so pressure is probably on Brunno to get this guy outta there early.