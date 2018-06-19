British MMA fans. Why are there no top level freestyle wrestling schools in UK?

I don't think that's uncommon even in the USA either, from what I gather ppl trying to set up private clubs or attach themselves to smalltown MMA gyms also experience low turnout for wrestling classes in the USA.
I guess it's just being able to have a captive audience of eager young schoolkids that gives you the ability to grind them hard (err.... don't call Operation Yewtree...)
From what I gather E-Euro style practices are also much less intense.
I had a similar experience, the local MMA gym had a Polish coach who had been in America and was an all-american, sometimes I would duck practices just out of fear of the warmup, lol.
Some other times I'd turn up to wrestling classes and be the only guy there, basically getting a 1-2-1 with the head coach of London Shoot...
But prior to that I was lucky to be somewhere where some American students set up a uni club for a few years (a guy from Texas and a gal from Cali/Havard), which taught basics to begin with (most clubs are 'sink or swim' even if you find one) and was much more reasonably paced (or maybe I was just younger and fitter then...)
The British wrestling org has a list of clubs, these are clubs that will run sports wrestling sessions (as opposed to just 'wrestling for MMA') with actually certified wrestling coaches.
http://www.britishwrestling.org/clubs.asp?section=29§ionTitle=Find+a+Club
There are even a few catch wrestling clubs affiliated with the original Snakepit (which also still runs out of Wigan). Well, only 3 clubs...
http://www.snakepitwigan.com/
otherwise you'd be best off checking your local MMA gym, some clubs run wrestling sessions, quality will vary, usually will have East Euro, Iranian, or Indian coaches if they are any good. I know most of the London MMA gyms seem to have East Euro guys.
Ironically, it might actually be easier to start wrasslin' as an adult in the UK than America (since it seems that once you're past school/college age, you're done as far as a lot of sports goes in the US?)