British MMA fans. Why are there no top level freestyle wrestling schools in UK?

Wrestling was popular in some regions of the UK in the first half of the last century (the most famous being Lancashire Catch Wrestling) and Freestyle Wrestling in the early Olympics came in as something derived from UK/US catch wrestling. However it degenerated into pro wrasslin when wrestlers who fought for money realised they could make more money by faking bouts to make them more exiting to sell more tickets, and the actual sport of wrestling died out. Boxing cornered the 'prizefighting' market for rough poor people who wanted to make money fighting (people punching each other was/is more fun for the public to watch than wrestling, hence why wrestling went fake to draw crowds), and people started dressing up in kimonos and LARping as ninjas in the 60s and 70s for richer people who wanted to pretend they could fight (without actually having to fight, and find out they couldn't) and make-believe they were mystical Asian warriors (kinda proto-weebs, really). Also people moved to the city and had TVs and toys and money and stuff so didn't have to brawl with each other in a field somewhere for entertainment anymore.



In America, wrestling was preserved as a sport by its inclusion in the collegate system early in the last century, which cemented its status and provided America with the largest pool of wrestlers in the world; otherwise maybe it would have gone the same way there.

the UK doesn't have a collegate sport system like America's so there wouldn't be a 'university wrestling programme' like US universities have. Sport in the UK is mostly done by interested amateurs forming clubs. Wrestling is also the worst funded Olympic sport here with a UK sport funding grant of £0, so the British Wrestling org can't set up a schools programme even if they wanted to try. Funding is set at £0 because Britain didn't win anything in wrestling for a long time, so it's a vicious circle.



In the Soviet bloc, they were protected from decadent crapitalist habits like Pro Wrasslin and Kung Fu Bullshido by Communism, and the Commies were very keen on winning at sport to provide propaganda to demonstrate their 'superiority' over kepitalism. Olympic sports were very well funded by the government and a lot of effort put into sports programmes, and becoming a sportsman was a highly desirable life choice for a Soviet bloc citizen. Like everywhere else (including Britain), there were various native wrestling styles and regions of greater popularity in the eastern bloc, with the epicentre being in the Caucasus mountains (Georgia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, Chechnya, Ossetia, etc), where crazy mountain men who like to herd goats and fight all day long live, hence most of their best came from that region (the USSR's other main wrestling region being Siberian Ghengis Khanoid types). It's sorta similar with Iran and Turkey (macho nonwestern culture, not much to do but fight in the hills all day, etc).



MMA is still new. Wrestling was already dead in the UK before MMA came along, you can't magically revive a corpse just because it turns out it was actually pretty useful in a real fight and Carl Douglas's Kung Fu fighting wasn't after all. Interest has grown somewhat due to MMA, but it's still a long way to go before it becomes an established sport again, like it is pretty much everywhere else in the world.