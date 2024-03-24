Bring back Goldberg for 300

Him and Rogan had great chemistry. Unfortunately it's not up to Dana he liked him but the big bosses wanted someone more professional sounding.
 
not gonna happen.... more likley to get Mark Hunt....
 
Khm, khm...
 
Berg. Was the original fucking retard , and an idiot, useless one commentating.
And repeats the same lines over and over and over
 
Conor McGregor should be on the commentary, he would instantly boost the PPV sales plus he made this organisation what it is today
 
other then nostalgia vibes, Goldberg is quite terrible. Lasted one NFL game and couldn’t hold a job bellator. Joe Rogan gets crap for his work which I can even agree but he actually carried Goldberg which shows how much he sucks.

I’m sure they have enough voice clips to use to bring him back if they wanted to since it’s “virtually identical”
 
I just pictured some intern in the production truck on a Mike Goldberg soundboard <lol>
 
Mike Goldberg is the Bill Goldberg of MMA Commentary , Joe
 
