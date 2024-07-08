IMO it's a more meritted Main event than BSD vs Moicano. BSD vs Moicano is a great Co-Main.It's a good fight and makes sense. I'd favor Imavov to keep the fight standing and pick allen apart on the feet, but Allen is extremely dangerous on the mat, so I wouldn't be surprised if he can snatch something up. I agree that it would really help the paris card. Too bad allen only wants a main event.
Allen vs Imavov being a 5 round fight feels much more pivtol for both right now. It's a bigger fight for allen than his last one which was ment to be vettori. Personally I think a 5 round fight favors allen big time, so that's another reason I could seen him ask for it.
So Allen doesn't wanna get out of the Apex. Because that's the only place he got main events.
yeah also this. It very likely ends in 2Plus BSD vs. Moicano probably doesn't even go past round 3. I think the ufc just likes the idea of BSD headlining the france cars because he is very popular there and he practically guarantees a great fight that will have the fans cherring.
but that fight ends in a finish almost certainly, a 5 round fight between the other two is more sensible.Allen & Imavov might be higher ranked in their division but BSD vs Moicano is a much more exciting fight on paper, it makes sense why UFC would prefer that as a main event.
Also there's no reason both can't be 5 rounds i've seen it done enough times now.