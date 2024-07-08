News Brendan Allen vs Nassourdine Imavov set for UFC Paris

Who would win if they fight?

  • Total voters
    58
It's a good fight and makes sense. I'd favor Imavov to keep the fight standing and pick allen apart on the feet, but Allen is extremely dangerous on the mat, so I wouldn't be surprised if he can snatch something up. I agree that it would really help the paris card. Too bad allen only wants a main event.
 
gonna pick allen.

both of these fighters are fighters I always pick against. Allen has surprised me more times than Imavov.
 
fortheo said:
It's a good fight and makes sense. I'd favor Imavov to keep the fight standing and pick allen apart on the feet, but Allen is extremely dangerous on the mat, so I wouldn't be surprised if he can snatch something up. I agree that it would really help the paris card. Too bad allen only wants a main event.
Click to expand...
IMO it's a more meritted Main event than BSD vs Moicano. BSD vs Moicano is a great Co-Main.

Allen vs Imavov being a 5 round fight feels much more pivtol for both right now. It's a bigger fight for allen than his last one which was ment to be vettori. Personally I think a 5 round fight favors allen big time, so that's another reason I could seen him ask for it.
 
Good fight. Allen didn’t look all that impressive against Curtis so I’ll go Imavov.
 
RockyLockridge said:
IMO it's a more meritted Main event than BSD vs Moicano. BSD vs Moicano is a great Co-Main.

Allen vs Imavov being a 5 round fight feels much more pivtol for both right now. It's a bigger fight for allen than his last one which was ment to be vettori. Personally I think a 5 round fight favors allen big time, so that's another reason I could seen him ask for it.
Click to expand...

Allen & Imavov might be higher ranked in their division but BSD vs Moicano is a much more exciting fight on paper, it makes sense why UFC would prefer that as a main event.
 
fortheo said:
It's a good fight and makes sense. I'd favor Imavov to keep the fight standing and pick allen apart on the feet, but Allen is extremely dangerous on the mat, so I wouldn't be surprised if he can snatch something up. I agree that it would really help the paris card. Too bad allen only wants a main event.
Click to expand...
So Allen doesn't wanna get out of the Apex. Because that's the only place he got main events.
 
RockyLockridge said:
IMO it's a more meritted Main event than BSD vs Moicano. BSD vs Moicano is a great Co-Main.

Allen vs Imavov being a 5 round fight feels much more pivtol for both right now. It's a bigger fight for allen than his last one which was ment to be vettori. Personally I think a 5 round fight favors allen big time, so that's another reason I could seen him ask for it.
Click to expand...

Plus BSD vs. Moicano probably doesn't even go past round 3. I think the ufc just likes the idea of BSD headlining the france cards because he is very popular there and he practically guarantees a great fight that will have the fans cheering.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
Plus BSD vs. Moicano probably doesn't even go past round 3. I think the ufc just likes the idea of BSD headlining the france cars because he is very popular there and he practically guarantees a great fight that will have the fans cherring.
Click to expand...
yeah also this. It very likely ends in 2
 
svmr_db said:
Allen & Imavov might be higher ranked in their division but BSD vs Moicano is a much more exciting fight on paper, it makes sense why UFC would prefer that as a main event.
Click to expand...
but that fight ends in a finish almost certainly, a 5 round fight between the other two is more sensible.


Also there's no reason both can't be 5 rounds i've seen it done enough times now.
 
RockyLockridge said:
but that fight ends in a finish almost certainly, a 5 round fight between the other two is more sensible.


Also there's no reason both can't be 5 rounds i've seen it done enough times now.
Click to expand...

The fight outcome is irrelevant, that's like saying heavyweights should never headline because they usually don't need to go into rounds 4 & 5. If you're a promoter trying to get people's attention, BSD vs Moicano is a "sexier" fight to sell than Allen vs Imavov. It gets people talking & will get more hype than Allen vs Imavov would.

Regardless yeah I agree I'd like to see both of those fights get 5 rounds.
 
That's a decent Fight Night main event, and the matchup make sense. Hopefully they make it happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
Proposed Matchups for All Top 15 Middleweights in UFC
Replies
9
Views
329
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 57: 6.8 10:30pm ET Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov
2
Replies
25
Views
607
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 93: 2.3 9:30pm ET Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov
Replies
1
Views
407
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Cannonier vs Imavov
Replies
12
Views
561
spinup
S
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 93: 2.3 9:30pm ET Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov *Total Rounds*
Replies
3
Views
379
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,703
Messages
55,844,215
Members
174,961
Latest member
GreenLion22

Share this page

Back
Top