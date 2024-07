fortheo said: It's a good fight and makes sense. I'd favor Imavov to keep the fight standing and pick allen apart on the feet, but Allen is extremely dangerous on the mat, so I wouldn't be surprised if he can snatch something up. I agree that it would really help the paris card. Too bad allen only wants a main event. Click to expand...

IMO it's a more meritted Main event than BSD vs Moicano. BSD vs Moicano is a great Co-Main.Allen vs Imavov being a 5 round fight feels much more pivtol for both right now. It's a bigger fight for allen than his last one which was ment to be vettori. Personally I think a 5 round fight favors allen big time, so that's another reason I could seen him ask for it.