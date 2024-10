HI SCOTT NEWMAN said: Did anyone get the impression he was a plant and it was planned, I dunno it all seemed so perfect and Dana had zero hesitation, no security nothing, just showed him off on stage and then gave them to the matchmaker who was conveniently at the pre fight press conference lol, seemed a little planned to me, but maybe I'm wrong and it was genuine. Click to expand...

100% staged lol Dana doesnt give contracts to some WINNERS at DWCS after seeing them fight, there is no way he is giving some rando a contract or even considering them, if it wasnt staged he would have probably laughed him away and said something like: "Oh, you want a contract? Yeah? Ok, meet me after this press conference. What a goof, hahaha, we dont do things like that here, you have to prove you can fight"