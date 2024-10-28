Elections Breaking: Tim Walz Had Secret Fling With Daughter of Top Chinese Communist Official During Teaching Stint In China: Former Lover Alleges

Walz is just dripping in Communist Sympathy

"Tim Walz had a secret fling with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenna Wang, 59, claims the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her at his poky staff accommodation at No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province.

The lovers could not risk holding hands or showing affection in public because Wang's dad was a high-ranking figure in the Chinese Communist Party who would disown her for fraternizing with a westerner."

read more here:

 
That guy is a Russian propagandist
 
Before he was married? Then who cares? Young fugly nerd would go after anyones daughter if he thought he has a shot
 
I think that the "daughter of top chinese communist official" is the relevant bit.
 
"poky staff accommodations" is a bit on the nose.
 
Who cares? Are we seriously trying to stir up outrage the man got his dick wet?
 
7e155677-5ebc-4b2a-bb58-2a9f9f1ecc59_text.gif
 
I didn't click the story, but in the OP it says he had to hide it from the "top official" so it looked like he showed extraordinary courage in the quest to get laid. Good for him.
 
This means he's a communist?..... or horny....
 
Not sure why I'm supposed to care about this. The quote section says high-school but the article says she was 24.
 
