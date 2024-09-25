Spoiler

I've hailed Breaking Bad as the #1 GOAT series, and although I rewatched seasons of the show while the show was still on... I've almost avoided rewatching it for fear it may not be as good years afterward. And after 11 years after the finale has aired I thought this would be a good time to watch it again.Only one occuring 'flaw' that reared its head could be viewed is it has a sense of 'heightened reality' which would be negatively interpreted as 'plot convenience.' But its not just present within the plot but also within the dark comedy, and the dark comedy is so good it makes it consistent, and forgivable, within the plot.Its the style of storytelling - both drama and comedy - that is consistently present from the pilot to the finale.A few friends I've recommended the series to have told me the 1st season was tough to get through, and upon rewatching it I'm a bit more sympathetic towards that perspective if you're expecting what I've hyped it up as 'the #1 GOAT show.' To me it was some new show about to release their second season, and I was surprised I marathoned all 7 episodes of the first season in one sitting. Breaking Bad was AMC's first series (Before Walking Dead or Mad Men) so they didn't give them much of a budget for seven episodes and no one knew if a second series would be greenlit. So I'm sympathetic to the writers and producers and forgive the perception of flaws that they were trying to work out the style of the show within the first weeks on set.IMHO, the pilot is the GOAT of pilots, and it should be studied in film school for getting to the point and establishing the quality of the show in every aspect, especially script-writing.Season 1 doesn't really have a finale and leads directly into Season 2 which is 13 episodes, so I prefer to view the first 20 episodes as the 'Krystal Ship Era' of Breaking Bad because the RV was iconic.Season 3&4 is the 'Gus Fring era.' Total 26 episodes. Good luck finding a more intimidating antagonist that's 5'8". I could write about this character for paragraphs, but I have a feeling this review would drone on for too long. In discussions of the best season of the series its usually a debate between 'Season 3 or 4' although Seasons 2 & 5 aren't far off.When it was announced the final season of the series would be split in half and eight episodes each I thought 'I have a bad feeling about this.'Introducing and developing a new antagonist to be on the same level as Gus Fring? Impossible. After watching the final season 11 years ago I thought the new antagonists - 'Todd, his uncle, and the gang of Nazis' - filled Gus's shoes pretty well. But upon rewatching the series I realized they weren't the true antagonist of the final season.Its Heisenberg.Part 1 & 2 of Season 5 are 'The Heisenbeg Era.'And Walt returns in the series finale.Its difficult to decide what to include and exclude in reviewing a 62 episode series and not make this OP several pages long, so let me get to the TLDR for why everyone who haven't watched it to watch it, and everyone who hasn't watched it in a long while to rewatch it.*Best TV series ever.*Best Pilot ever.*Best single episode of TV ever (Season 5 Episode 6).*Best series finale ever.*Best acting performance by a lead actor (Bryan Cranston) ever - don't believe me, believe Anthony Hopkins.*And the entire cast's performance match Cranston's dedication to his craft. At no point in the entire 62 episodes did I ever get the feeling that someone didn't belong in their role, and they could have found a better actor for a role, or someone was having an off-day and wasn't performing up to the show's standard.*There's literally two episodes throughout the entire series I thought the scripts could have been better. 2 out of 62... good luck finding a series with a higher percentage of quality than that, and even then those two episodes are just 'very good' in comparison to the average TV series writing quality.