Brazillian Top Team was STACKED (long read)

I was on Instagram and looking at the legendary Maurilo Bustamanche's profile and saw this pic and it got me thinking what a badass fucking Kemp these guys had 20+ years ago.Mario Sperry was half fighter half coach. He was an ADCC gold medalist and as a fighter he had a record of 13-4 and beat guys like Igor Vovchanchyn, Vernon White who fought Liddell for a UFC title, Roman Kopylov from Fedors camp, Lee Hasdell who fought Fedor and had a record of 43-16. Sperry ended up being a great coach and great asset this team.Then you have Lil Nog who is a black belt in BJJ under the legendary De La Riva and won a bronze medal at the Pan Am International Boxing tournament. He beat Hendo like he stole something. Threw down with Shogun in one of the most epic fights ever and kicked ass in the UFC many years later on a respectable level and didn't embarrass himself against next generation fighters. Finished his career with a record of 23-10. Legend.Next is Maurilo Bustamanche. Bjj World Champion. BJJ champion of Brasil. UFC champion. Wins over all sorts of legendary fighters. Arguably beat Hendo and submitted Matt Lindland and had a very close fight with Rampage. Probably a great training partner to have with lots of experience and things he can teach you.Also you have Big Nog. Minotauro. Pride HW champion. UFC HW champion. The second greatest HW to ever live. One of the toughest men who ever lived. Won a gold medal at the Mundials as a brown belt. Slick boxer and black belt under De la Riva who took down everyone he ever fought on Pride, including Fedor.Big Nog beat prime Mirko, prime Barnett, prime Werdum who was ranked #6 in the world when they fought, prime Sergei, prime Herring and fought to the death in front of 60k fans in Japan. Even after all the wars, damage and mileage he took in Pride he came to the UFC well past his prime and still became the UFC HW champion and beat the beat guys like Randy and Sylvia who were UFC champions during that generation. Legendary fighter.If not for Fedor Nogs record in his first 32 fights would be like 32-0 if you take away the robbery loss he had to Hendo in RINGS which he later avenged via armbar. That's insane to have a fighter and training partner of this caliber in your camp who can teach you and help you prepare for fights.Can't forget Paulo Filho who was probably the weakest link in this group which is crazy. He was juiced to the gills and had D1 style power double and was a gold medalist at the mundials as a purple belch. A career record of 23-6 with wins over prime Ninja Rua 2x, Misaki who beat Hendo, Chael Sonnen and Ryo Chonan who beat Anderson Silva. His career ended in an unfortunate way as he had trouble with drugs and alcohol but at his peak he was an absolute pitbull and absolute animal to have on your team.Lastly Hicardo Arona. 3x ADCC gold medalist in BJJ. Silver medalist at the Mundials in BJJ. A career record of 14-5 with wins over high level fighters such as Dan Henderson, prime Wanderlei Silva, Alistair Overeem, Jeremy Horn 2x who fought for a UFC title, Ninja Rua, Sakuraba, Dean Lister and Guy Mezger. Gave young Fedor all he could handle. Champion level fighter and insane asset to any camp.One thing I want to add is that the boxing coach of this camp was Luis Dorea who went 9-2 as a professional boxer and was Anderson Silvas and Big Nogs boxing coach. He also coached Lil Nog when Lil Nog won a bronze medal at Pan Ams and last but not least he was Junior Dos Santos' coach when he was splitting wigs on his way to becoming a UFC HW champion and knocked out prime, sea level Cain.This is a great asset in those days over 20 years ago and really completed the team.This leads me to my next point: There's all this talk and BS about evolution of training/fighting/ modern day fight camps but when you really break it down there are just a few fight camps today which can provide a fighter with access and exposure to such talent, experience, high level sparring and such effective preparation for a championship fight.All these guys had insane skill and toughness in their own unique way and all of them could fight a 10 minute round hard as fuck without gassing. This means they were well prepared. Imagine Poatan training with these guys or anyone else from today. I dont think they would be at a disadvantage against someone from the modern camps of today.All this talk of evolution such bullsht. These guys would be kicking ass today just like they were in those days and performing on a very high level as a TEAM.BRACILLIAN CHOP CHEAM BRATHERS. Show some hespect and obrigado for reading this thread.