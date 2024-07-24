Brazil: Sharks test positive for Cocaine

Sharks off Brazil coast test positive for cocaine

Sharks off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, scientists say.

Marine biologists tested 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks taken from the shores near Rio de Janeiro and found they tested for high levels of cocaine in their muscles and livers.

The concentrations were as much as 100 times higher than previously reported for other aquatic creatures.

The research, carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is the first to find the presence of cocaine in sharks.

Experts believe the cocaine is making its way into the waters via illegal labs where the drug is manufactured or through excrement of drug users.

Packs of cocaine lost or dumped by traffickers at sea could also be a source, though this is less likely, researchers say.


Next Discovery 'documentary' : "Cocaine Sharks !!! "

I wonder how many animals test positive for Coke and other drugs? Some years back there was a study that found something like 80% - 90% of US currency tested positive for cocaine.
 
What about a film where the coked up bears go fishing for salmon but the coked up sharks swim up the river in confusion and a huge battle royale ensues?
 
No, they become inter-specie lovers
 
If it's in the system of the smaller ones, wouldn't the other sea life be exposed to it as well. We got cranked up orcas and sharks out there ready to wreak havoc.
 
I wonder what kinds of things Brazilian sharpnose sharks with brains impaired from cocaine do.
 
