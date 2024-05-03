On Thursday, a dam at a hydroelectric plant between the cities of Bento Goncalves and Cotipora partially collapsed and entire cities in the Taquari River valley, such as Lajeado and Estrela, were completely overtaken by water.

More than 23,000 people had to leave their homes, according to the civil defense agency.

“But as governor, I am here steadfast and I guarantee that we will not falter. We are doing everything with focus, attention, discipline and outrage, to ensure that everything within our reach is done.”