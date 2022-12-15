Brave CF, MMA, betting thread

Any and all Brave CF, MMA can go in this thread

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/1782-brave-combat-federation-bcf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Brave_CF_fighters

89 fighters currently on the roster

Brave Combat Federation MMA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_in_Brave_Combat_Federation

.......

Brave CF 68
Saturday 12.17.2022 at 12:00 PM ET
Germany....

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/brave-cf-68-2745
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/90361-nfc-11

Adim Kutsy +275
Ismail Naurdiev -350
Agshin Babaev +425
Husein Kadimagomaev -600
Alexander Djukic +160
Julian Pennant -200
Abubakar Sobirov -280
Ali Guliev +220
Joilton Lutterbach -350
Mihail Kotruta +275
Mohammed Trabelsi -800
Pantelei Taran +550
Anastasios Chatzigeorgiadis +160
Maurice Adorf -200
Axel Sola -135
Issa Isakov +105
Christian Mach -400
Gokhan Aksu +300
Florim Zendeli +375
Islam Dulatov -500
Andrey Tyshchenko +300
Max Holzer -400
 
Miranda just took short notice against Sola. The boy started BJJ at 2 years old, looking out him
 
Kotruta undervalued imo, this dude is a powerful wrestler.
 
I layed juice here.Gaziev at 1,53?How does Stosic stop him?This as close to a lock in a HW fight as you can get.
Also,Ilic ain't good but the Polish dude is even worse and old,that's a given fight for homecourt.
 
Ribeiro has value in spades for tomorrow's card. His opponent's toughest fight was 34 year old Chouchane who is fighting in PFL this week against Tuke. He 30-27ed him no problem. Everyone else on his record is a can and he has a bunch of Split DEC's.
 
Tailed.

NTchala (-150) $69.69 to win $46.45
Ribeiro (+240) $46.45 to win $111.48
= $41.79 freeroll on Ribeiro
 
Cado 770 to win 880

Free rolling Ribeiro to win 933
 
Brave CF 185

Ismail Khan (-180, -205) $1371.50 to win $730

His opponent Zhakansha Bagylan's most recent fight:


Bagylan is going to get out-wrestled and likely subbed. Still value at -205, IMO.
 
