Brave CF, MMA, betting thread

Any and all Brave CF, MMA can go in this thread
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/1782-brave-combat-federation-bcf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Brave_CF_fighters
89 fighters currently on the roster
Brave Combat Federation MMA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_in_Brave_Combat_Federation
.......
Brave CF 68
Saturday 12.17.2022 at 12:00 PM ET
Germany....
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/brave-cf-68-2745
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/90361-nfc-11
Adim Kutsy +275
Ismail Naurdiev -350
Agshin Babaev +425
Husein Kadimagomaev -600
Alexander Djukic +160
Julian Pennant -200
Abubakar Sobirov -280
Ali Guliev +220
Joilton Lutterbach -350
Mihail Kotruta +275
Mohammed Trabelsi -800
Pantelei Taran +550
Anastasios Chatzigeorgiadis +160
Maurice Adorf -200
Axel Sola -135
Issa Isakov +105
Christian Mach -400
Gokhan Aksu +300
Florim Zendeli +375
Islam Dulatov -500
Andrey Tyshchenko +300
Max Holzer -400
