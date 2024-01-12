Boxing Promotions

I notice when we talk about boxing.. we talk about the fighters when we talk MMA we talk Promotions. So when I look into boxing promotions. Boxing Promotions seem to come and go and when you google them you see promotions long gone or ones that have their names changed. So I will start this thread so we can help keep up on boxing promotions. As I look for information it is often outdated so please correct me, and add promotions we did not know about. Start with USA:

*USA [Premier Boxing Champions, Top Rank Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions]

• California USA: Golden Boy Promotions, Triller Fight club, MarvNation Promotions, Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions, 360 Promotions, Thompson Boxing Promotions, Fight Club OC, TGB Promotions,

• Florida USA: Don King Productions, Mundo Boxing Promotions, Christy Martin Promotions, Sampson Boxing Promotions, M & R Boxing Promotions, Warriors Boxing Promotions, Iron Mike Productions (formerly Acquinity Sports),

• Texas USA: Davies Entertainment, Force Train Promotions, The Boxing Showcase, Tapia Promotions,

• New Jersey, USA: Main Events (Cathy Duva),

• New England, USA: CES Boxing,

• New York City, USA: DiBella Entertainment: Lou Dibella's Broadway Boxing, Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing,

• Tennessee, Nashville USA: Tri-star Boxing,

• Minnesota, Minneapolis USA: IGNITE promotions,

• Colorado, USA: Airtight Boxing,
 
*UK [Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotion, Boxxer]

Kynoch Boxing, Goodwin Boxing, Dennis Hobson Promotions, Neilson Boxing Promotion, St. Andrew, Hennessy Sports, Cyclone Promotions, Wasserman, Misfit,
 
*Mexico: Zanfer Boxing Promotions, Producionnes Deportivas, Alcaraz Jr Promotions, Bx Stars (BXSTRS Promotions), Jibaros Boxing, Makina Boxing Promotions, 4×4 Promotions,
 
*Canada: Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM), Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), United Boxing Promotions (UBP), Three Lions Promotions (TLP), Lee Baxter Promotions (LBP),
 
*Australia: No Limit Boxing, Ace Boxing Group, Jamie Myer Productions,
Australian National Boxing Federation (ANBF), J.N.I Promotions, Team Ellis,



*New Zealand: Glozier Boxing,
 
*Germany: Universum Box Promotion, Petkox Boxing Promotions, SES Boxing, German Boxing Association (GBA), Bund Deutscher Berufsboxer (BDB),
 
*Spain: Gallego Prada Promociones, Maravilla Box, MGZ Promotions,
(AEBOX) Asociacion Espanola de Boxeo (formerly Spanish Boxing Association), KO Boxing,
 
*Philippines: Sanman Productions, Elorde International, Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MP Promotions),
 
*Argentina: Arano Box, Chino Maidana Promotions, Federación Argentina de Box, OR Promotions, Argentina Boxing Promotions (ABP),
 
*France: French Boxing Federation(FFB), All Star Boxing France,
 
*Russia: Russian Boxing Federation, RCC Boxing Promotions, World Total Kombat Federation, Shamo Boxing Promotions, Yuka Promotions, Titov Boxing Promotions,
 
*Vietnam: Cocky Buffalo,


*Thailand: Southeast Asia Fighting Championship,
 
For Florida, Pro Box Promotions run by Garry Jonas. Love their events and production
 
Japan: Ohashi, Teiken, Misako, Hatanaka, Ioka, Shisei

What is different about the Japanese system?
The Japanese system of professional boxing is massively different from how boxing is run in the West. In the west a promoter will typically be able to match two of their fighters, as with see consistently with Top Rank, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Matchroom and the PBC. The promoter and the gym where fighters train are separate entities, usually, with promoters taking fighters from across the world, or country.

In Japan the gym is also, usually, the promoter and is based in 1 location, with fighters typically training in that gym. The gym can't have two fighters facing off against each other, due to JBC rules, which means that certain potential bouts can't take place unless one of the fighters transfers away from the gym. At the moment this would mean bouts like Hiroto Kyoguchi Vs Ryoichi Taguchi couldn't take place as both are with the Watanabe Gym.

How many gyms is there?
Lots. There are genuinely loads of gyms across Japan, though the main ones that fans will be aware of are the Teiken Gym, Watanabe, Ohashi, Mutoh, Ioka, Shinsei, Kyoei Misako, Yokohama Hikari, World Sport and Hatanaka. Many of the gyms are run by former fighters, though others are run by business people, and the JB Sports Gym is actually owned by the man behind the Hajime No Ippo series.




Australia: Tasman Fighters (they co-promote Cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia along with Matchroom)

Puerto Rico: Fresh Productions Boxing (promoter of Subriel Matias, probably 1 of the most talented & exciting title holders out there right now)
 
TorontoTO said:
For Florida, Pro Box Promotions run by Garry Jonas. Love their events and production
• Florida USA: Don King Productions, Mundo Boxing Promotions, Christy Martin Promotions, Sampson Boxing Promotions, M & R Boxing Promotions, Warriors Boxing Promotions, Iron Mike Productions (formerly Acquinity Sports), Pro Box Promotions (Garry Jonas),

Not sure Iron Mike Productions is still going any idea? As Garry Jonas used to own Acquinity Sports bought by Mike Tyson in 2013.
 
