Boxing Promotions

What is different about the Japanese system?

How many gyms is there?

Japan: Ohashi, Teiken, Misako, Hatanaka, Ioka, ShiseiThe Japanese system of professional boxing is massively different from how boxing is run in the West. In the west a promoter will typically be able to match two of their fighters, as with see consistently with Top Rank, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Matchroom and the PBC. The promoter and the gym where fighters train are separate entities, usually, with promoters taking fighters from across the world, or country.In Japan the gym is also, usually, the promoter and is based in 1 location, with fighters typically training in that gym. The gym can't have two fighters facing off against each other, due to JBC rules, which means that certain potential bouts can't take place unless one of the fighters transfers away from the gym. At the moment this would mean bouts like Hiroto Kyoguchi Vs Ryoichi Taguchi couldn't take place as both are with the Watanabe Gym.Lots. There are genuinely loads of gyms across Japan, though the main ones that fans will be aware of are the Teiken Gym, Watanabe, Ohashi, Mutoh, Ioka, Shinsei, Kyoei Misako, Yokohama Hikari, World Sport and Hatanaka. Many of the gyms are run by former fighters, though others are run by business people, and the JB Sports Gym is actually owned by the man behind the Hajime No Ippo series.Australia: Tasman Fighters (they co-promote Cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia along with Matchroom)Puerto Rico: Fresh Productions Boxing (promoter of Subriel Matias, probably 1 of the most talented & exciting title holders out there right now)