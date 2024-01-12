David Street
May 30, 2016
I notice when we talk about boxing.. we talk about the fighters when we talk MMA we talk Promotions. So when I look into boxing promotions. Boxing Promotions seem to come and go and when you google them you see promotions long gone or ones that have their names changed. So I will start this thread so we can help keep up on boxing promotions. As I look for information it is often outdated so please correct me, and add promotions we did not know about. Start with USA:
*USA [Premier Boxing Champions, Top Rank Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions]
• California USA: Golden Boy Promotions, Triller Fight club, MarvNation Promotions, Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions, 360 Promotions, Thompson Boxing Promotions, Fight Club OC, TGB Promotions,
• Florida USA: Don King Productions, Mundo Boxing Promotions, Christy Martin Promotions, Sampson Boxing Promotions, M & R Boxing Promotions, Warriors Boxing Promotions, Iron Mike Productions (formerly Acquinity Sports),
• Texas USA: Davies Entertainment, Force Train Promotions, The Boxing Showcase, Tapia Promotions,
• New Jersey, USA: Main Events (Cathy Duva),
• New England, USA: CES Boxing,
• New York City, USA: DiBella Entertainment: Lou Dibella's Broadway Boxing, Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing,
• Tennessee, Nashville USA: Tri-star Boxing,
• Minnesota, Minneapolis USA: IGNITE promotions,
• Colorado, USA: Airtight Boxing,
