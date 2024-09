Spoiler

survives to contine his career *

Spoiler: * *The exception would be that cheater Canelo. Watching his corrupt career destroyed by Beterbiev giving him brain damage

would be good for boxing. Beterbiev is different. Watching him involves both wanting him to dominate AND hoping his opponent (has a good neurologist and)survives to contine his career *

Credit to Maderna for initially taking a shot to his temple. Not every boxer remains standing after that (although itfrom there).Look at the audience looking amused as if they wouldn't mind seeing Beterbiev induce a comaEight years later, Maderna gets an indirect "rematch" ?by fighting Khataev, who hopes to be Beterbiev's successorLet's go (soon)