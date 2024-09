Doughie99 said:

I know Dana white has been very keen on Walsh for quite a while.



What`s your expectation on this one

Krixes said: I like Callum, and how confident he sounds. I don't like how he said he never watches film on his opponents. Hopefully that changes as he gets older.

As long as everything looks good at weigh ins,going with Callum to win, some of the expected profit from which can go toward Callum by KO.Of course, leaning toward KO, but considering the possibility of Runowski's head being hard enough to take it the distanceAnd considering that Callum demanding to fight in Ireland will be additional reason for him to want a highlight.When otherwise competent fighters say such things, maybe it can be assumed that it's because they are not yet fighting real contenders or let their team do the analysis (in Callum's case, led by ol Freddie) or simply want to sound so confident in their own abilities completely overshadowing their opponent's abilities.Callum by KO now at -225