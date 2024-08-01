I agree.



Live your life however you want, I don't care but if you are or ever were a dude, or ever had a dick, testicles (including internal testicles which is apparently a thing) , or have male genetics or bone structure, hormones, lung capacity etc... you don't have a right to compete against biological females.



I honestly don't even grasp how this is even a debate... ESPECIALLY when it comes to combat sports where you are quite literally putting females in danger.



This person has taken at least TWO opportunities away from actual females.



1- this girl who he KOed in <1min

2- the girl who would have been competing for Algeria at his weight (145lb)