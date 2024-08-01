jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 26,677
- Reaction score
- 43,907
Due to media bending over backwards to promote their political agenda it is a bit difficult to get a straight answer regarding this athlete but what I have read confirms that 'she' has XY (male) chromosomes and has previously been denied licensing in female boxing due to failing gender requirements.
If someone can find a source which confirms whether Khelif is packing a hot dog or a taco I think that is a highly pertinent piece of information regarding the eligibility of this athlete to compete against females.
What is confirmed is that Khelif has failed the chromosome test and has previously failed testosterone level tests (based on what I have read, I'm not sure if that is in the link)
If someone can find a source which confirms whether Khelif is packing a hot dog or a taco I think that is a highly pertinent piece of information regarding the eligibility of this athlete to compete against females.
What is confirmed is that Khelif has failed the chromosome test and has previously failed testosterone level tests (based on what I have read, I'm not sure if that is in the link)
As 'male' Khelif beats female boxer the potential advantages explained
Italy's, Angela Carin, 25, threw her helmet onto the floor and sobbed as the clash was abandoned, yelling 'this is unjust' after just two devastating punches from her Algerian opponent.
www.dailymail.co.uk