Law Boxer with male XY chromosomes wins olympic bout in 46 seconds via KO

Due to media bending over backwards to promote their political agenda it is a bit difficult to get a straight answer regarding this athlete but what I have read confirms that 'she' has XY (male) chromosomes and has previously been denied licensing in female boxing due to failing gender requirements.

If someone can find a source which confirms whether Khelif is packing a hot dog or a taco I think that is a highly pertinent piece of information regarding the eligibility of this athlete to compete against females.

What is confirmed is that Khelif has failed the chromosome test and has previously failed testosterone level tests (based on what I have read, I'm not sure if that is in the link)


www.dailymail.co.uk

As 'male' Khelif beats female boxer the potential advantages explained

Italy's, Angela Carin, 25, threw her helmet onto the floor and sobbed as the clash was abandoned, yelling 'this is unjust' after just two devastating punches from her Algerian opponent.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Bwagster said:
That’s a man, this insanity needs to stop.
I agree.

Live your life however you want, I don't care but if you are or ever were a dude, or ever had a dick, testicles (including internal testicles which is apparently a thing) , or have male genetics or bone structure, hormones, lung capacity etc... you don't have a right to compete against biological females.

I honestly don't even grasp how this is even a debate... ESPECIALLY when it comes to combat sports where you are quite literally putting females in danger.

This person has taken at least TWO opportunities away from actual females.

1- this girl who he KOed in <1min
2- the girl who would have been competing for Algeria at his weight (145lb)
 
jeff7b9 said:
I agree.

Live your life however you want, I don't care but if you are or ever were a dude, or ever had a dick, testicles (including internal testicles which is apparently a thing) , or have male genetics or bone structure, hormones, lung capacity etc... you don't have a right to compete against biological females.

I honestly don't even grasp how this is even a debate... ESPECIALLY when it comes to combat sports where you are quite literally putting females in danger.

This person has taken at least TWO opportunities away from actual females.

1- this girl who he KOed in <1min
2- the girl who would have been competing for Algeria at his weight (145lb)
Imane failed the gender test, it showed the presence of the XY chromosomes. The Olympics are becoming a joke.
 
The plot has truly been lost.
 
Were they born with a vagina and ovaries?
 
EDIT: I am withdrawing this post as I have gained additional information and now recognize that the situation is more complex than I initially understood.
 
subtlySteve said:
I am very tolerant of how people choose to live their lives, as long as it doesn’t harm others.

If your name is Dan and you decide to undergo a sex change and get breast implants and wish to be called Danielle, that’s fantastic... I'll call you Danielle.

You're now my female friend, Danielle, and that’s wonderful.

Nice tits... can I touch them? Yes... awesome, I love it.

However, if you want to compete against biological women, you’re out of your goddamn mind because it’s not in any way balanced and turns into a clown show which makes a mockery out of women's sports.
this person didn't undergo a sex change.
 
I am withdrawing this post as I have gained additional information and now recognize that the situation is more complex than I initially understood.
 
Err said:
Probably has the same condition Caster Semenya does.
Yeah.

If she's born with a vagina and ovaries, it's a biological woman.

These guys can drop the references to men, man, and male.

They've spent the last decade telling us how simple sex and gender is.
 
I don't really understand how social constructs have overruled biological reality. These men aren't women
 
subtlySteve said:
That's fine, it's all the same either way in the context of a transgender female wanting to compete against biological women in sports.
it's not a transgender female...
 
Beta males being allowed to dominate women in sport.

We warned you.
 
kflo said:
it's not a transgender female...
Indeed... I just some googling and Imane Khelif is biologically female, she just has naturally elevated levels of testosterone in her blood due to a genetic condition.

But not high enough that she is not within then admissible threshold.

I stand corrected... and withdraw my initial post.
 
I felt bad for the girl who lost until I read the statement where she still referred to the guy who beat her up as "she".
 
