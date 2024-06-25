  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Boxer vs Muay Thai fight in Indonesia

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,119
Reaction score
8,831
Reading the comments on reddit, seems a lot of people are convinced that the boxer has a lot more experience but I'm not sure. I think the muay thai fighter looked pretty experienced as well but just had a bad strategy and was caught off guard by the boxer's pace, speed, power and footwork. What are some things you see that the boxer did to take advantage of the thai fighter and what could the thai fighter have done differently?

 
We run this scenario as a sparring game often. Generally speaking, who ever gets pushed back ends up with the short end of the stick
 
Boxers are supposed to crumble after a couple leg kicks. That "boxer" obviously trained to prepare for leg kicks so he's not a boxer anymore.

In all seriousness, this is why style vs style fights don't always makes sense. If a boxer practices sprawls and checks leg kicks, at one point is he not a boxer anymore but an MMA fighter?

Also that Muay Thai guy should've kept distance tried to leg kick more instead of trading punches against a clearly better boxer and puncher. He doesn't look that experienced based on how he doesn't measure distance and didn't seem to be able to come back to his stance quickly after kicking. He looked a bit jittery compared to the boxer who looked much more composed.
 
Just clinch. If you don't know how to clinch then you are just getting mugged. You aren't going to be able to punch out of it either.


The boxer timed the low kick with punches.
 
Last edited:
I've always believed a good power punching boxer could beat a good Muay Thai fighter and I love Muay Thai..

A guy like Floyd Mayweather doesn't have the style to win but a guy like Canelo cleans house on the Thai fighters.

I'm talking 1st or 2nd round KOs..

Muay Thai don't have the defense and a guy like Canelo would knock them out.. He will close the distance making kicks useless, then land what he needs to.. Fight over
 
I suppose clinching wasn't allowed? Intercepting knees? Elbows? Or he just didn't know how to do it here?
I'm a noob, but I feel like the nak should've used teeps to the hip to try to keep it in kicking distance more. Make the boxer have to guess between teeps and middle/high kicks. Make the boxer need to use lateral movement to get in.

He himself could have circled rather than just standing there. Maybe if he circled to his own right, the boxer would side step to the boxer's left or pivot to the left on his lead foot to follow him and he could time a right low or middle kick to hit the boxer in that window of time.
If the boxer rushes in diagonally while the nak's circling, maybe duck/step out to the left and throw a counter right body kick across the front.
Idk, that's all I've got and is what I'd try to try out.
 
Last edited:
DoctorTaco said:
We run this scenario as a sparring game often. Generally speaking, who ever gets pushed back ends up with the short end of the stick
Click to expand...
I think it's more important for the boxer to be able to push back the Muay thai fighter than vice versa however
 
MWB1982 said:
I've always believed a good power punching boxer could beat a good Muay Thai fighter and I love Muay Thai..

A guy like Floyd Mayweather doesn't have the style to win but a guy like Canelo cleans house on the Thai fighters.

I'm talking 1st or 2nd round KOs..

Muay Thai don't have the defense and a guy like Canelo would knock them out.. He will close the distance making kicks useless, then land what he needs to.. Fight over
Click to expand...
I somewhat agree but I would say that's more true for a kickboxer than a Muay thai fighter. I also think a hard hitting boxer who knows how to apply pressure would beat a kickboxer but against a Thai fighters it depends. A Thai fighters who's really good at clinching and breaking down and managing distance with kicks can beat a boxer. In particular a southpaw Thai fighter or one who fights from an opposite stance than their opponent is a really tough style for a boxer or puncher.

I think it also depends on the weight though. Boxers from like 160 lbs and up are a lot better than Muay thai fighters and kickboxers at those weigh classes. Muay thai especially is a joke at those higher weight classes. Lower weight classes, Muay thai and kickboxing have a lot of legit world class fighters who can match the best boxers or at least come close to it on skill and talents
 
pugilistico said:
Boxers are supposed to crumble after a couple leg kicks. That "boxer" obviously trained to prepare for leg kicks so he's not a boxer anymore.

In all seriousness, this is why style vs style fights don't always makes sense. If a boxer practices sprawls and checks leg kicks, at one point is he not a boxer anymore but an MMA fighter?

Also that Muay Thai guy should've kept distance tried to leg kick more instead of trading punches against a clearly better boxer and puncher. He doesn't look that experienced based on how he doesn't measure distance and didn't seem to be able to come back to his stance quickly after kicking. He looked a bit jittery compared to the boxer who looked much more composed.
Click to expand...
His technique and fluidity on his kicks looked fine to me. I just think he had a bad strategy and was caught off guard by the boxer's speed, power and aggression and footwork. Boxers think and react a lot quicker than Muay thai fighters and so they tend to be more comfortable fighting at a fast pace like this. As a Muay thai fighter you need to be able to find a way to slow down the tempo somehow
 
Muay thai guy was standing in the pocket throwing hard punches within the boxer's optimal range and payed for it. He should have had been using more distance to better utilize his kicks or less distance in order to work his clinch game.
 
Idk but takeru vs superlek was a banger of a fight.
Takeru is a kickboxer but the dude basically just boxes and throws inside low kicks
 
that muay thai guy had great hands plus his stance showed he probably started in some form of gracie combatitives
the boxer messed up choosing to try and play the kicking game
 
GolovKing said:
You must be trolling
Click to expand...
you think the boxer throwing all those kicks helped him?

TBF the may Thai clearly had BK experience he had the traditional khemer muay boran hand wraps the boxer is lucky they weren't dipped in broken glass
 
Muay Thai fighter looked like a total noob with his spastic bouncy footwork and complete inability to control range & positioning. Literally bit on every feint and ran himself face first into the boxer's fists. Boxer looked way more skilled, he had the distance down pat and just waited for the other guy to step into the kill zone before blasting him with punches. Also note how he knows exactly where the other guy's head will be and aims his punches accordingly.
 
aerius said:
Muay Thai fighter looked like a total noob with his spastic bouncy footwork and complete inability to control range & positioning. Literally bit on every feint and ran himself face first into the boxer's fists. Boxer looked way more skilled, he had the distance down pat and just waited for the other guy to step into the kill zone before blasting him with punches. Also note how he knows exactly where the other guy's head will be and aims his punches accordingly.
Click to expand...
This guy's defense was no better and he was supposed to be the p4p #1

 
GolovKing said:
His technique and fluidity on his kicks looked fine to me. I just think he had a bad strategy and was caught off guard by the boxer's speed, power and aggression and footwork. Boxers think and react a lot quicker than Muay thai fighters and so they tend to be more comfortable fighting at a fast pace like this. As a Muay thai fighter you need to be able to find a way to slow down the tempo somehow
Click to expand...
TBH i don t think that he did great on the kicks. He was relatively slow and his leg kicks were not really effective. I think he also lacked aggression.

That boxer is a much better fighter than that MT guy.
 
GolovKing said:
This guy's defense was no better and he was supposed to be the p4p #1

Click to expand...


1) This has no relevance to the OP or anything in my previous post.
2) That twitter post is total bullshit. Khunsueklek isn't even ranked on any p4p list, let alone #1.
 
aerius said:
Muay Thai fighter looked like a total noob with his spastic bouncy footwork
Click to expand...
Too little data to draw that conclusion. People throw kicks like that very often in the beginning to measure range. It was also bareknuckle which might effect his strategy moving forward with no padding to protect himself with. He had head movement.

I will go out on a limb and suggest the boxer is top 5 however. He is VERY good. Can't say how good the Thai fighter was
 
Last edited:
Bareknuckle is an interesting setting for puncher vs kicker/puncher, I would not bet as much on the kicker.

I would like to see more of this. One fight is not enough to draw any conclusions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,785
Messages
56,541,736
Members
175,278
Latest member
MichaelMoungey

Share this page

Back
Top