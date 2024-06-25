Boxer vs Muay Thai fight in Indonesia

I suppose clinching wasn't allowed? Intercepting knees? Elbows? Or he just didn't know how to do it here?

I'm a noob, but I feel like the nak should've used teeps to the hip to try to keep it in kicking distance more. Make the boxer have to guess between teeps and middle/high kicks. Make the boxer need to use lateral movement to get in.



He himself could have circled rather than just standing there. Maybe if he circled to his own right, the boxer would side step to the boxer's left or pivot to the left on his lead foot to follow him and he could time a right low or middle kick to hit the boxer in that window of time.

If the boxer rushes in diagonally while the nak's circling, maybe duck/step out to the left and throw a counter right body kick across the front.

Idk, that's all I've got and is what I'd try to try out.