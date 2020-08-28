Boxer vs grappler

Like every boxer/grappler match-up ever tried. Before or since. Every one I've ever seen.
 
Why the T shirt?

When he got the take down, the ring had zero spring in it. Ouch.
 
The "wrestler" had his back with the "boxer" in a bodylock. The "boxer" then grabbed his glove, the "wrestler" complained about it and momentarily let go of the hook he had in up top to try and free his other hand, and from there the "wrestler" reversed position to get on top. He went to work with GNP inside the "wrestlers" closed guard until he opened it up from getting smashed. Moments later it was back to the feet where the "wrestler" got the vodka knocked out of him.
[timestamped]

Long live boxing!
 
Last edited:
The wrestler was throwing kicks and the boxer put his ankle across his knee to prevent full mount (which didn't work) but shows he's had some grappling training.

Both of these guys are MMA fighters that specialize in boxing/wrestling. Neither are pure to their art.
 
Raffen said:
The wrestler was throwing kicks and the boxer put his ankle across his knee to prevent full mount (which didn't work) but shows he's had some grappling training.

Both of these guys are MMA fighters that specialize in boxing/wrestling. Neither are pure to their art.
Click to expand...

you put too much stock in his using his leg like that. Many people might conclude that to be a wise thing to do even without training specific to wrestling. Some of those things simply come naturally and are not the deposit of wrestling exclusively
 
In a pure grappler vs boxer fight, the grappler wins 90% of the time. Ay MMA fighter that stands with a boxer is giving the edge to the boxer. The disparity in hands is to high to risk if we're talking both at a high level of their game, kicks or not. But when we're talking no training in other combat, just wrestling, and boxing, I'm sad to say the wrestler wins unless the off chance he gets caught on the way in.
 
FighterFirst said:
In a pure grappler vs boxer fight, the grappler wins 90% of the time. Ay MMA fighter that stands with a boxer is giving the edge to the boxer. The disparity in hands is to high to risk if we're talking both at a high level of their game, kicks or not. But when we're talking no training in other combat, just wrestling, and boxing, I'm sad to say the wrestler wins unless the off chance he gets caught on the way in.
Click to expand...

Wrong...
Simply wrong.
Worse than wrong.
Every sentence of yours is more wrong than the sentence that came before it.
 
FighterFirst said:
In a pure grappler vs boxer fight, the grappler wins 90% of the time. Ay MMA fighter that stands with a boxer is giving the edge to the boxer. The disparity in hands is to high to risk if we're talking both at a high level of their game, kicks or not. But when we're talking no training in other combat, just wrestling, and boxing, I'm sad to say the wrestler wins unless the off chance he gets caught on the way in.
Click to expand...
 
Bas Rutten originally thought that he could win by a head lock when the grappler shoots in, but of course this is trivial for an experienced grappler to escape out of.

Rutten realised he had to learn submission wrestling
 
User89 said:
Bas Rutten originally thought that he could win by a head lock when the grappler shoots in, but of course this is trivial for an experienced grappler to escape out of.

Rutten realised he had to learn submission wrestling
Click to expand...

It's not trivial if it's my headlock.
I'd love to see any grappler even dare to paw at my bicep as I got the headlock gripped on.
 
"It's not trivial if it's my headlock.
I'd love to see any grappler even dare to paw at my bicep as I got the headlock gripped on."

Haha That's what Rutten said too
 
User89 said:
"It's not trivial if it's my headlock.
I'd love to see any grappler even dare to paw at my bicep as I got the headlock gripped on."

Haha That's what Rutten said too
Click to expand...
Lol. You haven't been here long have you?

Bas would shake in those pansy boots of his just having a fleeting thought of Barman pass through his mind.
 
User89 said:
"It's not trivial if it's my headlock.
I'd love to see any grappler even dare to paw at my bicep as I got the headlock gripped on."

Haha That's what Rutten said too
Click to expand...


Lies upon lies.
Bas is Dutch. The Dutch don't say "paw at my bicep". They have no concept of the word "paw" as an American would use it.
 
If we're really serious about seeing who's the true alpha, I'd like to propose adding a wolverine into the mix.

 
stuff jones said:
If we're really serious about seeing who's the true alpha, I'd like to propose adding a wolverine into the mix.

Click to expand...

I killed a wolverine with my bare hands once when I was 13. I left with not so much as a scratch on me either, I was completely unscathed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,951
Messages
56,679,981
Members
175,344
Latest member
rjbavodoochild

Share this page

Back
Top