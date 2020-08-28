Boxer vs grappler

MC Paul Barman
Came across this...
The wrestler was throwing kicks and the boxer put his ankle across his knee to prevent full mount (which didn't work) but shows he's had some grappling training.
Both of these guys are MMA fighters that specialize in boxing/wrestling. Neither are pure to their art.
In a pure grappler vs boxer fight, the grappler wins 90% of the time. Ay MMA fighter that stands with a boxer is giving the edge to the boxer. The disparity in hands is to high to risk if we're talking both at a high level of their game, kicks or not. But when we're talking no training in other combat, just wrestling, and boxing, I'm sad to say the wrestler wins unless the off chance he gets caught on the way in.
Bas Rutten originally thought that he could win by a head lock when the grappler shoots in, but of course this is trivial for an experienced grappler to escape out of.
Rutten realised he had to learn submission wrestling
Lol. You haven't been here long have you?"It's not trivial if it's my headlock.
I'd love to see any grappler even dare to paw at my bicep as I got the headlock gripped on."
Haha That's what Rutten said too
If we're really serious about seeing who's the true alpha, I'd like to propose adding a wolverine into the mix.