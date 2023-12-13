Spounman
Boston's woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu plans secret no WHITES Christmas party: Aide accidentally sent group email invite meant only for 'electeds of color'https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...mocrat-Mayor-Michelle-Wu-christmas-party.html
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu planned a Christmas Holiday Party exclusively for 'electeds of color'
- An aide to the mayor accidentally emailed the exclusive party to the whole city council chamber
- The move to host a racially segregated party sparked outrage, with one city councilor branding it 'unfortunate and divisive'
Here's a link to the email since adding photos doesn't work:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2023/1...enise_DosSantos_reporte-m-6_1702491674978.jpg
Oops our secret racist party wasn't meant to be public.