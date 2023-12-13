  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Boston's woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu plans secret no WHITES Christmas party: Aide accidentally sent group email invite

Boston's woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu plans secret no WHITES Christmas party: Aide accidentally sent group email invite meant only for 'electeds of color'​

  • Boston Mayor Michelle Wu planned a Christmas Holiday Party exclusively for 'electeds of color'
  • An aide to the mayor accidentally emailed the exclusive party to the whole city council chamber
  • The move to host a racially segregated party sparked outrage, with one city councilor branding it 'unfortunate and divisive'

Oops our secret racist party wasn't meant to be public. <{you!}>
 
Going through this article, I came across:

Feeling there were 'no need for apologies at all', Fernandes Anderson said: 'Just like there are groups that meet based on shared interests or cultural backgrounds, it's completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration.'

She continued: 'Many groups celebrate and come together in various ways, and it's not about excluding anyone. Instead, it's about creating spaces for like-minded individuals to connect and support each other.'


ok....fair enough. but what would happen if white colleagues threw a party for only fellow "like minded" white colleagues?

 
Yeah but that's different because reasons and muh feelings
 
I mean, it's a reasonable question, right?

why is one thing permissible, empowering, celebrating diversity, and the other branded as racist and divisive?

I mean, how do you explain this difference to a child?

"look honey, this isn't really racist...it's just that they don't want a certain color of people there..."
 
The FBI would crash that party...

 
They're basically the same as white supremacists. Both sides justify their racism as a good thing. Both sides think they're the victim. Both sides think the other is the oppressor of some sort.

Yet only one side is labeled racist and the other is anti racist....despite both sides being more similar to each other than they are to the average non racist American.

What's sad is their type or racism is allowed, encouraged and rarely punished.
 
The Wu administration response, as well as the other ‘people of color’ quoted in the Boston Herald, were pathetic. The language is wholly academic, and not obscured anymore. ‘Space for likeminded individuals who support each other’, is another way of saying, ‘away from those scary whites’. But like the other white people quoted in the aforementioned Herald article, it doesn’t offend me to the core lol.

In all likelihood, this was more woman versus man — catty, arrogant and afraid, that was really set off by incompetence (fucking look at who you’re emailing).
 
Not only that, but if it is so benign, why did they intend to keep the email private? They're obvious racists who got caught with their hand in the segregationist cookie jar, but are too chicken shit to admit it.
 
