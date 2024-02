Yeah Bruins games are fun. Boston is really walkable so I would just walk around a lot in Boston Common, Back Bay, North End etc. Walking/running along the Charles is also nice. It's a shame there's no baseball right now, Fenway is fun to visit. You can also cross the river to Cambridge for a day and visit MIT and the Harvard area.



There are lots of good places for food. We liked to go to the North End and The Daily Catch for seafood and Reginas for pizza but everyone has their favorite places. Some people make a big deal about lobster, oysters etc. If I recall correctly, there's a popular place in the North End called Neptune Oyster. There's a dessert place called Mike's that was pretty famous for cannoli. If you're in the North End you'll see people carrying around pastry boxes from there.



There are also the usual tourist things like the Fine Arts Museum and the Aquarium. I lived in Cambridge for a while so I can give you specific suggestions if you spend time over there.