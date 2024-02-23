International Boss of Japan crime syndicate conspired to traffic nuclear material, say US prosecutors

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
3,916
Reaction score
4,514
Takeshi Ebisawa is being charged over a conspiracy to traffic uranium and plutonium from Myanmar, believing Iran would use it to make weapons

2200.jpg

Takeshi Ebisawa poses with a rocket launcher in a photograph that was released in a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) criminal complaint. The alleged crime boss is being charged with the international trafficking of nuclear materials. Photograph: US Magistrate Judge/SDNY/Reuters

The head of a Japanese crime syndicate conspired to traffic uranium and plutonium in the belief that Iran would use it to make nuclear weapons, US prosecutors have alleged.

Federal officials said Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, and others showed samples of nuclear materials that had been transported from Myanmar to Thailand to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] agent.

The agent was posing as a narcotics and weapons trafficker and claimed they had access to an Iranian general.

Samples of the seized material were later found to contain uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, media reports said.

DEA administrator Anne Milgram said the allegations demonstrated the “depravity” of arms and drug smugglers.

images

“As alleged, the defendants in this case trafficked in drugs, weapons, and nuclear material – going so far as to offer uranium and weapons-grade plutonium fully expecting that Iran would use it for nuclear weapons,” Milgram said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is an extraordinary example of the depravity of drug traffickers who operate with total disregard for human life.

The nuclear material came from an unidentified leader of an “ethnic insurgent group” in Myanmar who had been mining uranium in the country, according to prosecutors.

Ebisawa had proposed that the leader sell uranium through him in order to fund a weapons purchase from the general, court documents allege.

According to prosecutors, the leader in Myanmar provided samples, which a US federal lab found contained uranium, thorium and plutonium, and that “the isotope composition of the plutonium” was weapons-grade, meaning enough of it would be suitable for use in a nuclear weapon.
25811288551_ef29107a34_z.jpg

The guy that really stoped the criminals. But he wors at the shadowns

Ebisawa, who prosecutors allege is a leader of a Japan-based international crime syndicate, was among four people who were arrested in April 2022 in Manhattan during a DEA sting operation.

He has been jailed awaiting trial and is among two defendants named in a superseding indictment. Ebisawa is charged with the international trafficking of nuclear materials, conspiracy to commit that crime, and several other counts.

Members of Japan’s yakuza, a catch-all word for a network of underworld organisations – have boosted their overseas presence in recent years as they move away from traditional sources of income such as protection rackets and prostitution, and amid a crackdown on their activities by Japanese authorities.

In 2012 the US treasury department said it had frozen the assets of the Yamaguchi-gumi – Japan’s most powerful yakuza gang – and banned it from conducting business in the US in response to its increasing involvement in drug and human trafficking, money laundering and other transnational crimes.

images

An email seeking comment was sent to Ebisawa’s attorney, Evan Loren Lipton, the Associated Press said.

US attorney Damian Williams said Ebisawa “brazenly” trafficked the material from Myanmar to other countries.

“He allegedly did so while believing that the material was going to be used in the development of a nuclear weapons programme, and the weapons-grade plutonium he trafficked, if produced in sufficient quantities, could have been used for that purpose,” Williams said in the news release.

“Even as he allegedly attempted to sell nuclear materials, Ebisawa also negotiated for the purchase of deadly weapons, including surface-to-air missiles.”

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

cimg1029.jpg

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...boss-nuclear-material-trafficking-allegations

 
This is bad news for Legoland. There are ways to track that material back to the country of origin via the isotopes.






Kvolcom
 
This reminded me that i got a new episode of Tokyo Vice to watch.

Also, damn that’s crazy!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International North Korea’s new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer
Replies
11
Views
470
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International US, South Korea and Japan urge a stronger international push to curb North Korea’s nuclear program
Replies
2
Views
231
SakurabasEar
SakurabasEar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,322
Messages
55,134,136
Members
174,630
Latest member
willyjoe

Share this page

Back
Top