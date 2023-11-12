Boots Ennis vs Mario Barrios PBC

Considering all Barrios has to do to become a legit alphabet champ is sit on his belt until Crawford vacates I'd say theres a zero percent chance he fights Ennis.
 
I like it....Barrois surprised a lot of people by beating Ugas pretty easily.
Before that fight I think everyone would of been cool with a Ugas vs Boots fight.

Boots has been such a highly thought of prospect, that even though he is a champ now , he really has not fought a prime top guy yet. Besides maybe Villa.

I think this is still a step up in competition for Boots.
 
Agreed. Boots looks like a million bucks but his best win to date is Villa. Barrios seems to have grown as a WW. That’s nothing worth writing home about but it’s still a decent fight.
 
Boot will absolutely ruin Barrios, but Barrios earned another big fight winning his last and Boots needs a body to fight. Anything can happen, so no need to devalue Barrios as an opponent, but it only serves to build Boots name if he demolishes a decent opponent, better than on the shelf doing nothing.
 
Exactly. It's not the best fight in terms of name value at 147, but it'd still be the best name on Ennis' resume if he wins, and given that he just got elevated to full champ he needs to show that he deserves it sooner rather than later. Then in 2024 look for the big fights.
 
Plus in my mind it further puts Thurman out of the picture if he's able to win in a more impressive fashion.
So it's kind of like Boots leapfrogging 2 pretty solid & feared former 147 champs . Then hopefully Thurman can go back to being irrelevant & stop calling out Bud or Boots or talking about fighting when he's one of the most inactive guys around.
 
100% agreed.
 
Any more word on these guys? I was hoping we’d see an announced fight on the calendar for Boots in early 2024
 
I don't care to see this fight hope it doesn't happen.
 
Is this why they stripped Crawford and handed it to Ennis for?

To fight someone who isn’t even ranked in the ibf or am I missing something?
 
Barrios is the interim WBC champ, so that's why he's not on anyone else's rankings. He was ranked #4 by the IBF when he fought and beat Ugas.
 
I won't complain about any PBC matchups once their damn schedule is released. So curious about Boots/Crowley/Thurman/Stanionis/Barrios etc.
 
i can't believe barrios actually beat ugas.

so this isn't signed yet, right? what's the hold up, ennis hasn't fought in 5 months.
 
