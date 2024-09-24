Bono or Eddie Vedder - Who's the better vocalist?

Who's the better vocalist?

  • Total voters
    19
Bono has a better more powerful voice, at least a young Bono did,,,,,,Shame U2 fell apart and with POP and then slid downhill to the point that I had to search how to remove their shitty songs from my I-Tunes.......

Vedder is a better song writer and has a unique way of putting emotion in his songs/singing but is often unintelligble in songs.....I like Vedder acoustic crap a lot and his guitar guy at the party cover of Trouble by Cat Stevens is fantastic-



and while I'm on about Cat Stevens, if you don't like the songs Trouble, Wild World and Miles From Nowhere, I want you banned from the dog.

But as a pure "vocalist" it is Bono
 
toasty said:
Bono has a better more powerful voice, at least a young Bono did,,,,,,Shame U2 fell apart and with POP and then slid downhill to the point that I had to search how to remove their shitty songs from my I-Tunes.......

Vedder is a better song writer and has a unique way of putting emotion in his songs/singing but is often unintelligble in songs.....I like Vedder acoustic crap a lot and his guitar guy at the party cover of Trouble by Cat Stevens is fantastic-



and while I'm on about Cat Stevens, if you don't like the songs Trouble, Wild World and Miles From Nowhere, I want you banned from the dog.

But as a pure "vocalist" it is Bono
Click to expand...


I agree 1984-1994 Bono was at his peak prime and his voice was divine.
 
Vedder will win this because people don't like U2. Bono is the better singer.
 
When comparing both in their prime it's Vedder and it isn't even close. That said Eddie's voice is shot now.

From what I remember, Bono had a decent voice, but was nothing special. Nowadays I couldn't tell you at all.
 
Vedder for sure. The way he changes the start of the 2nd verse here in Black is awesome.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,013
Messages
56,232,540
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top