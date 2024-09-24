Bono or Eddie Vedder - Who's the better vocalist?

Bono has a better more powerful voice, at least a young Bono did,,,,,,Shame U2 fell apart and with POP and then slid downhill to the point that I had to search how to remove their shitty songs from my I-Tunes.......



Vedder is a better song writer and has a unique way of putting emotion in his songs/singing but is often unintelligble in songs.....I like Vedder acoustic crap a lot and his guitar guy at the party cover of Trouble by Cat Stevens is fantastic-







and while I'm on about Cat Stevens, if you don't like the songs Trouble, Wild World and Miles From Nowhere, I want you banned from the dog.



But as a pure "vocalist" it is Bono