Bono or Eddie Vedder - Who's the better vocalist?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Both are fantastic singers in their own unique ways.
Bono has a better more powerful voice, at least a young Bono did,,,,,,Shame U2 fell apart and with POP and then slid downhill to the point that I had to search how to remove their shitty songs from my I-Tunes.......
Vedder is a better song writer and has a unique way of putting emotion in his songs/singing but is often unintelligble in songs.....I like Vedder acoustic crap a lot and his guitar guy at the party cover of Trouble by Cat Stevens is fantastic-
and while I'm on about Cat Stevens, if you don't like the songs Trouble, Wild World and Miles From Nowhere, I want you banned from the dog.
But as a pure "vocalist" it is Bono
Came to say the exact same thing, except about U2 in general. Always going to pick whatever doesn't involve U2.My vote always goes to anyone that is not bono.