Bonfires make me hot

Clippy

Clippy

Good Times
@plutonium
Joined
Jun 13, 2015
Messages
54,749
Reaction score
26,780
Hello bonfire so much we're having a great time burnt the top of the Christmas tree tonight



This is a very robust potent deductible night of fiery goodness so much potency fires are the greatest thing that you could ever cherish and fires are so mesmerizing when magnificent

Please share fires or bonfires or talk about fire and let's get a little warmth tonight
 
emefer said:
Nah, I’m good.
Click to expand...
No you're not good because look at the life you lead feeling the need to barge in with absolutely nothing to provide like why are you here get out of here you WTF
 
William Huggins said:
Do you have mustard and ketchup for the spider dogs..... Or are we doing it dry?
Click to expand...
I hate mustard and I don't really like to put ketchup on things like my fries and stuff so yeah I just ate a few of them until I felt my blood pressure raised that I had to stop
 
Clippy said:
I hate mustard and I don't really like to put ketchup on things like my fries and stuff so yeah I just ate a few of them until I felt my blood pressure raised that I had to stop
Click to expand...

Buddy, spider dogs have 8 legs!!! You need some lube to get them down....... Do you have any Mountain dew???
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,162
Messages
55,472,753
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top