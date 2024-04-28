Clippy
Good Times
@plutonium
Jun 13, 2015
- 54,749
- 26,780
Hello bonfire so much we're having a great time burnt the top of the Christmas tree tonight
This is a very robust potent deductible night of fiery goodness so much potency fires are the greatest thing that you could ever cherish and fires are so mesmerizing when magnificent
Please share fires or bonfires or talk about fire and let's get a little warmth tonight
