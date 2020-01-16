Bojack Horseman season 6

Jesus X

Jesus X

I couldn't find a Bojack Horseman thread so I made one for season 6 the second part starts January 31
 
im super mega pumped for the next half of the season. its shaping up really well with the daughter also in the city with uni kids and hearing stories of bojack.

i was just thinking its nearly time for me to binge the first half again, but i got another two weeks or so so i can do that later.

the shit with him and rehab and not leaving was hilarious.

i think this season is shaping up to be my favourite already. but each season simply got better and better, and the first season took forever to get good lol, it hit its stride in the second last ep of the season haha.
 
Gonna be sad when it's all over
 
This is one of those shows that I always enjoy and binge to a certain point, but eventually check out of for no reason at all.

I think I'm still somewhere in the middle of season 4, LOL.

Good show though.
 
last episode I saw was when they went underwater. super creative but I never caught back up with the series. might have been Season 3 I think.
 
the rehab stuff had its epic moments and it was excellent character development as to why bojack became how he became with his vices.
 
will be interesting to see what other stories come from that young girl that was on horsing around with him. she was a great character and i always liked what they had with her.
 
part 2 of season 6 came out today.
 
Holy shit thanks!

I saw the first part. I was expecting to not be that good but it was.

Bojack has to be my favorite show right now. It will be missed.
 
Yeah.

I was "oh, it's all coming together pretty well at the end" with grey hair Bojack and all... and then shit hits the fan in the last episode.
 
it is pretty weird that his recovery from booze mirrors mine my old habit was to buy and drink two 6 pks of beer or some whiskey at trader joes and binge watch the season but now im doing it sober like bo jack.
t-14.jpg

1200px-Ancient_Age.JPG
 
I just finished watching the series. I kept postponing watching it. So good.
 
I hate that Netflixs canceled the show. We need season 7 and season 3 of Mind hunters you cunts!
 
Given how shows tend to decline after five or six seasons, it might be for the best. 6 seasons is a pretty good run on Netflix. They tend to give shows the chop at 3 seasons, or less, unless it's a mega hit like "House Of Cards".

"Mindhunter" was already spinning it's tires, so I'm not terrible disappointed about it not coming back. First season was great, but the 2nd season seemed a bit unfocused, and it became a bit of a one trick pony after a while.
 
I binged all six seasons shortly after the last one came out and holy shut that’s brutal. Excellent show of course but it might be the darkest thing in television history (yes I know it’s not actually on television).
 
Yeah. I started thinking that it would be another seth macfarlane kinda humor and ended actually being one of the most humane and tragic shows out there. It goes straight to the feels.

The best show about the human condition is actually a cartoon with a horse as a protagonist.
 
No need for another season imo. Ended as good as it will get for the characters.
 
4 years late, but my goodness this show was something spectacular. I just finished watching it - who would have guessed a story about a cartoon horse could be so impactful.

The ending left me feeling legitimately sad.

If you haven't watched it, please give it a try. The first couple of episodes weren't my cup of tea, but it is worth sticking with.
 
