Bojack Horseman season 6

the rehab stuff had its epic moments and it was excellent character development as to why bojack became how he became with his vices.im super mega pumped for the next half of the season. its shaping up really well with the daughter also in the city with uni kids and hearing stories of bojack.
i was just thinking its nearly time for me to binge the first half again, but i got another two weeks or so so i can do that later.
the shit with him and rehab and not leaving was hilarious.
i think this season is shaping up to be my favourite already. but each season simply got better and better, and the first season took forever to get good lol, it hit its stride in the second last ep of the season haha.
will be interesting to see what other stories come from that young girl that was on horsing around with him. she was a great character and i always liked what they had with her.
Holy shit thanks!part 2 of season 6 came out today.
Yeah.
it is pretty weird that his recovery from booze mirrors mine my old habit was to buy and drink two 6 pks of beer or some whiskey at trader joes and binge watch the season but now im doing it sober like bo jack.Yeah.
I was "oh, it's all coming together pretty well at the end" with grey hair Bojack and all... and then shit hits the fan in the last episode.
I hate that Netflixs canceled the show. We need season 7 and season 3 of Mind hunters you cunts!
Yeah. I started thinking that it would be another seth macfarlane kinda humor and ended actually being one of the most humane and tragic shows out there. It goes straight to the feels.I binged all six seasons shortly after the last one came out and holy shut that’s brutal. Excellent show of course but it might be the darkest thing in television history (yes I know it’s not actually on television).