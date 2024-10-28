Bobby Knuckles, aka Robert Whitaker, ala The Reaper - without goatee (rare images haha) and previous broken jaw / teeth info - short clip

Pretty interesting stuff, IMO.

Plus fun.

Vid is like 20 seconds

Hopefully this stuff (in addition to surgery a few months ago, in that area) was not disclosed to BORZ to target in bout.

Posted for those with a high interest in the nuances of the subtle but significant details of MMA war and their intricacies, or for those who simply would find it fun to see Robert beardless. What a fuckin warrior.

(Interested in @Darragh 's thoughts, and want to make sure @Poirierfan and @StonedLemur see's this too).
 
